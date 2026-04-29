Qatar Beach Volleyball Duo Strike Gold At Asian Beach Games

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's beach volleyball pair Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan have won the gold medal at the Asian Beach Games in Sanya, defeating Iran in straight sets in the final.

The Qatari duo dominated the game from the outset, securing victory with scores of 21-15 and 21-12. Their consistent performance highlighted both technical strength and physical superiority throughout the match.

The triumph capped an unbeaten run for Qatar in the tournament, underlining their status as one of Asia's leading teams in the sport.

President of Qatar Volleyball Association Ali Ghanem Al Kuwari praised the achievement, describing it as the result of sustained efforts to develop the national team across all levels said the victory would provide strong momentum for future competitions, adding that the federation would now focus on maintaining this level and achieving further success in regional and international events.

He also pointed to the broader support for sport in Qatar, saying the achievement reflects continued investment in athlete development, including expanding grassroots participation and enhancing international training programs.