403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar And UK Discuss Strengthening Energy Cooperation
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of State for Energy Affairs Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi held talks on Wednesday with Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero of the United Kingdom, Ed Miliband, focusing on bilateral ties in the energy sector meeting reviewed existing cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United Kingdom, as well as opportunities to further strengthen collaboration in energy-related fields.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment