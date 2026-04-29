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Qatar And UK Discuss Strengthening Energy Cooperation


2026-04-29 02:03:16
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of State for Energy Affairs Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi held talks on Wednesday with Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero of the United Kingdom, Ed Miliband, focusing on bilateral ties in the energy sector meeting reviewed existing cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United Kingdom, as well as opportunities to further strengthen collaboration in energy-related fields.

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Gulf Times

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