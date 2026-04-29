CVS Pharmacy Makes Cold & Cough Relief Easier With Delivery Straight To Your Door

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on CVS Health Company News

Key points

CVS Pharmacy is now offering same-day delivery of over-the-counter medications containing pseudoephedrine (PSE) or ephedrine (EPH) in select states, where allowed by law. The convenient new offering gives customers the ability to purchase cold and cough medicines containing the ingredients online and delivered to their home.

Now, more than ever, getting relief doesn't have to mean leaving home. CVS Pharmacy customers across 32 states can quickly and easily get the cough and cold medications they need, right when symptoms hit, without making a trip to the store.

“We're always looking for new ways to give our customers convenient access to the medicines they need,” said Zach Dennett, Vice President, Merchandising, CVS Health.“Rapid delivery of over-the-counter cold, sinus and allergy products containing PSE and EPH – along with other health and wellness products – is an important new service that can help ease sick symptoms without customers ever needing to leave their home.”

Identity verification process

To meet federal requirements and help prevent misuse, customers will need to verify their identity when checking out on CVS or the CVS Health app. It's a simple, secure step that's required by law. Federal and state laws also require identity verification for PSE and EPH product purchases to make sure purchase limits are followed. CVS Pharmacy is utilizing ID, a secure digital identify wallet, to help enforce those limits across both in-store and online purchases.

When checking out on CVS or the CVS Health app, customers select Check state eligibility, then Verify with ID at checkout. They then follow the on-screen instructions to upload their valid driver's license or state-issued ID and confirm their information. To complete the purchase, the delivery address must match the address on the ID. Once verification is successful, customers can finalize their order and choose same-day delivery, if it's available in their state.

Delivery-eligible states

CVS Pharmacy is currently offering home delivery of PSE and EPH medications in 32 states, including Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Washington, D.C., and Wisconsin.

Same-day delivery fees vary by store location and are shown when a customer adds products to their shopping cart. ExtraCare Plus members enjoy free same-day delivery on qualifying orders purchased on CVS® or in the CVS Health app.

Getting the relief you need shouldn't be complicated. CVS Pharmacy is here to make access easier, secure and more convenient every step of the way.