Program Delivers Path To 1.6 Million Tco2e Reduction For Consumer Goods Manufacturers

MENAFN - 3BL) AMSTERDAM and HONG KONG and OAKLAND, Calif., April 29, 2026 /3BL/ - Cascale today announced a major milestone for its Manufacturer Climate Action Program (MCAP ), celebrating the recent graduation of 52 textile, apparel, and footwear manufacturers, following completion of the program.

MCAP Graduation, At A Glance:

52 manufacturers graduated from MCAP in March 2026. 8 Cascale Brand and Retailer members are actively supporting their manufacturers. They are the first participants to complete Cascale's 18-month decarbonization program. All graduates have set validated Scope 1 and 2 targets and begun implementation. Their commitments reflect a collective reduction potential of 1.6M tCO2e emissions.

“Huge congratulations to these 52 participating manufacturers who have completed MCAP reaching this milestone is a testament to their commitment and ambition,” said Joyce Tsoi, senior director of the decarbonization program at Cascale.“These graduates are not only committing and setting science-aligned targets for their scope 1 and 2, they are now equipped with a range of climate capabilities to accelerate climate action as well as becoming more climate resilence. The MCAP Decarbonization roadmap lays out a clear pathway, a practical means of what and how they can tangibly achieve their emission targets by actively implementing interventions that will deliver measurable emissions reductions. The climate risk training and assessment has equipped them with knowledge and strategic foresight necessary to enhance their risk management and operational resilience. This is what meaningful climate action looks like in practice.”

"We are thrilled to celebrate two of our suppliers' graduation from Cascale's Manufacturer Climate Action Program,” said Michi Fried, senior manager of sustainability at Everlane.“Earning this recognition is no small undertaking, and it reflects the depth of commitment our suppliers have made to decarbonizing their operations. It also speaks to the kind of partnerships we strive to build at Everlane: ones rooted in a shared belief that a more responsible future for our industry starts within our supply chain. Knowing our suppliers have now validated targets to reduce their Scope 1 and 2 emissions is exactly the kind of concrete progress that raises the bar for the whole industry, and the momentum we need to meet the scale of the climate challenge."

MCAP Impact

Over the course of the 18-month program, MCAP equips manufacturers with a comprehensive suite of tools, training, financing support, guidance, and climate risk assessments to accelerate meaningful climate action. The graduates are first to complete MCAP's structured, science-aligned pathway to decarbonization.

The first two graduating cohorts, which celebrated in a virtual ceremony hosted by Cascale, included 52 manufacturers; eight Cascale Brand and Retailer members are actively supporting their manufacturers. Graduates have measured their emissions, set science-aligned targets for Scope 1 and 2, and begun implementing reduction strategies, demonstrating leadership in the transition to a low-carbon textile, apparel, and footwear industry.

Collectively, participating facilities are on a pathway toward approximately 1.6 million tCO2e in emissions reductions – equivalent to the annual emissions from more than 326,000 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles. The program also positions participants to continue advancing decarbonization efforts beyond graduation, annually measuring and reporting their decarbonization progress, strengthening long-term resilience in an evolving sustainability landscape.

New MCAP cohorts are launching soon! Manufacturers and brands can register for a free information session.