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Amir Says Talks With Greek PM Focused On Stronger Cooperation

Amir Says Talks With Greek PM Focused On Stronger Cooperation


2026-04-29 02:02:24
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has said discussions with Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic HE Kyriakos Mitsotakis focused on expanding bilateral cooperation across a range of promising sectors.

In a post published on his official account on X, HH the Amir described Wednesday's meeting in Athens as "constructive", highlighting efforts to develop partnerships in diverse and emerging fields.

His Highness added that the strong level of relations between the two nations reflects a shared commitment to deepening cooperation in ways that serve mutual interests and ambitions.

The comments follow official talks held earlier in the Greek capital, where both sides discussed strengthening ties in areas including investment, energy and other strategic sectors.

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The Peninsula

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