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State Minister At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Discusses Bilateral Relations With Greek Officials

State Minister At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Discusses Bilateral Relations With Greek Officials


2026-04-29 02:02:24
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Athens: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi has held high-level talks in Athens focused on bilateral relations and recent regional developments.

His Excellency met separately on Wednesday with First Vice President of the Hellenic Republic's Parliament HE Ioannis Plakiotakis; Chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on National Defense and Foreign Affairs HE Dora Bakoyannis; and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Alexandra Papadopoulou.

The meetings discussed ways to support and strengthen bilateral cooperation between Doha and Athens as well as the latest developments in the region.

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The Peninsula

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