Ministry Shuts Cafeteria For 7 Days Over Spoiled Food Violations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality ordered the temporary closure of Jareer Cafeteria in Al Wakrah for seven days for selling spoiled and unfit food.

The closure was issued under Administrative Decision No. (150) of 2026, dated April 28, based on violations of Law No. (8) of 1990 regulating the control of human food, as amended by Law No. (4) of 2014.

According to the decision, inspection records and a seizure report dated April 22, 2026, confirmed that the facility had been preparing and selling food that was spoiled and unsuitable for human consumption under improper conditions.

The order stipulates the full closure of the establishment for a period of seven days, with the business owner held responsible for all closure-related expenses.

The Ministry stated that all relevant authorities are required to implement the decision immediately from the date of issuance.