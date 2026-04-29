Three Generations Of Wolverine Women Earn Degrees As Part Of Utah Valley University's Class Of 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OREM, Utah, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Utah Valley University (UVU) commencement this week, three generations of women from the same family, Hadley Davis, her mother Melissa, and her grandmother Diana Flygare, will all receive bachelor's degrees as part of the Class of 2026.

Diana and Hadley are both receiving bachelor's degrees in psychology. Melissa, meanwhile, has already had a successful career as an English teacher, but realized her real passion was nutrition, something she hadn't studied. After a few attempts were cut short due to family relocations and the births of her children, Melissa finally found herself in a position to take advantage of UVU's new nutrition minor, earning a bachelor's in public health.

For Diana, completing her degree is the culmination of a lifelong aspiration. She began taking classes from UVU at age 17, when the school was known as Utah Technical College. Her original intent was to pursue a master's degree in social work and become a counselor. However, economic obstacles and the birth of her children prevented her from finishing her education. But, she said, life had different plans, as the births of her children and various economic obstacles interfered.

“I'm just so proud,” Melissa said.“[My mother] told us how important education was, and she had sacrificed her own to put my dad through graduate school for seven years. I was afraid she wouldn't finish, and so she did, and we're so, so happy that it just happened to be all the same semester.”

Diana kept a little Christmas ornament of a graduate in a cap and gown on her desk at work, as a reminder that someday she would return to finish what she started. Eventually, Diana met and married longtime UVU employee Grant Flygare, who encouraged her to complete her degree - an achievement she now gets to share with her family.

Melissa has served Utah Valley University in several roles over the years, including her current position in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences. While she holds degrees from other institutions, this is her first from UVU. Hadley celebrates commencement alongside two other generations of women in her family, making the moment a meaningful testament to education, perseverance, and legacy at UVU.

“It's just been such a good experience to be here as an employee and as a student, and just kind of see the care that UVU shows,” Melissa said.“I work with amazing people. They support values that I care deeply about. 'Come as you are' - that's huge. We have programs and mentors and resources for everyone, and we just want to help them get to their best selves.”

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About Utah Valley University

Utah Valley University believes in the power and potential of every student. Our work is guided by a commitment to exceptional care, exceptional accountability, and exceptional results. We provide a high-quality education that is both affordable and accessible. From certificates to master's degrees, UVU offers flexible, relevant programs grounded in hands-on learning and real-world experiences, ensuring that students graduate with career-ready skills and are ready to receive a strong return on investment. As an open-enrollment university, we invite students to come as they are, and they leave prepared to make an immediate impact in their careers and communities.

CONTACT: Sharon Turner Utah Valley University 801-863-6807 sharon....