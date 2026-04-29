MEA Flags Fake Claims On BRICS, Urges Public To Stay Alert Against Misinformation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), through its official Fact Check unit, has flagged as fake a series of claims circulating on social media regarding India's position in BRICS and alleged moves involving Pakistan.

Taking to X, the MEA Fact Check handle on Wednesday issued a "Fake News Alert", cautioning users against "false and baseless claims" being shared online.

"Please stay alert against such false and baseless claims and posts on social media," the post read.

The fact-check unit shared screenshots of multiple viral posts claiming that India was either withdrawing from BRICS or that the grouping was planning to replace India with Pakistan.

The images, prominently stamped with the word "FAKE", included misleading narratives suggesting that "BRICS will kick India out of the alliance" and that "Pakistan" would take its place.

Another post cited in the fact-check falsely claimed that Turkey and Pakistan were joining BRICS while India was exiting the grouping.

The clarification by the MEA came amid the spread of unverified and misleading content related to international groupings and India's foreign policy engagements.

It needs to be mentioned that India will hold the BRICS chair in 2026, guided by the theme 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', reflecting a people-centric and humanity-first approach articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 17th BRICS Summit held in Rio de Janeiro in 2025.

BRIC was formalised at the first meeting of BRIC Foreign Ministers on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York in 2006. Initially, the group comprised Brazil, Russia, India, and China (BRIC)

The inaugural BRIC Summit was convened in Yekaterinburg, Russia, in 2009.

It was agreed to expand BRIC into BRICS with the inclusion of South Africa at the BRIC Foreign Ministers' meeting in New York in 2010.

South Africa attended the third BRICS Summit in 2011.