NE: 10 Lumding Division Stations Get 'Eat Right Station' Tag

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 29 (IANS) In a significant step towards ensuring safe, hygienic, and quality food for passengers, 10 railway stations, along with the Divisional Railway Manager's office canteen at Lumding under the Lumding Division of Northeast Frontier Railway, have been awarded the prestigious“Eat Right Station” certification by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

The Northeast Frontier Railway Chief Public Relations Officer, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, said that the certification is valid for the period from March 30, 2026, to March 29, 2028, in accordance with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India guidelines.

The stations that have received this certification include Silchar (Cachar district), Karimganj (Sribhumi district), New Haflong (Dima Hasao district), Diphu (Karbi Anglong district), Lumding and Lanka (Hojai district), Chaparmukh (Nagaon district), Jagiroad (Morigaon district), and Sarupathar (Golaghat district), along with the Divisional Railway Manager's office canteen at Lumding.

Sharma said that this recognition follows a comprehensive audit of food stalls, catering units, and food handlers at these locations, ensuring strict compliance with food safety standards, hygienic preparation practices, safe storage, effective waste management, and the availability of nutritious food options for passengers.

This achievement reflects the dedicated efforts and close coordination among railway officials, health inspectors, catering units, authorised vendors, and station management teams in maintaining high standards of cleanliness and food safety, he said.

The“Eat Right Station” certification is part of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's flagship“Eat Right India” initiative, aimed at promoting safe, healthy, and sustainable food practices across the country.

Northeast Frontier Railway remains committed to enhancing passenger amenities and ensuring the availability of quality, safe, and hygienic food across its network, the Northeast Frontier Railway Chief Public Relations Officer said.

The Northeast Frontier Railway, headquartered at Maligaon near Guwahati, operates across the Northeastern states as well as in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.