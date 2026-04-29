Topcone Inc. Rebuilds Owner-Dependent Quoting System For Printing Business, Enabling Successful Acquisition Few Months

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Los Angeles custom software firm eliminates operational bottleneck that had made business growth and ownership transition structurally difficult

Topcone Inc., a Los Angeles-based custom software development company, has completed the rebuild of a mission-critical quoting system for an established printing and packaging business, eliminating a years-long operational dependency on the business owner that had constrained growth and complicated the company's long-term transferability.

The printing business had operated for over twelve years, during which its quoting process had grown increasingly complex through successive customisations, workarounds, and informal rules specific to its client base and production environment. The accumulated complexity had rendered the quoting system navigable only by the business owner, who was required to personally review and approve every quote, regardless of job size or complexity.

The operational bottleneck had measurable consequences for the business: quotes were delayed whenever the owner was unavailable, staff could not be trained to handle quoting independently, and the business's dependency on a single individual represented a significant risk factor for prospective acquirers and growth partners.

Topcone was engaged to document the full quoting logic - including rules, exceptions, and pricing decisions that existed only in the owner's institutional knowledge - and rebuild the quoting system around that logic in a form the entire team could operate.

"What looked like a management problem was actually a software problem," said Ramesh Ramchandani, Founder of Topcone Inc. "The owner wasn't involved in every quote because he wanted to be. He was involved because the system had no other way to function. Once we encoded his knowledge into the system properly, the dependency disappeared."

Following the deployment of the rebuilt quoting platform, the business's team was able to handle quoting independently within six months. The business was subsequently acquired within twelve months of the system going live - an outcome the owner attributes in part to the operational independence the new system created.

The engagement reflects Topcone's focus on identifying and resolving the operational dependencies that accumulate in growing businesses over time - patterns that frequently constrain both day-to-day performance and long-term business value.

About Topcone Inc.

Topcone Inc. is a Los Angeles-based custom software development company that helps $5M+ businesses replace operational systems that no longer fit how they work. The firm specialises in rebuilding ERP systems, internal platforms, and workflow-critical applications across industries, including logistics, manufacturing, education, telecom, oilfield services, printing, and professional services. Topcone also develops and maintains its own SaaS products, including Allrentalz (rental management), Beacyn (employee time and location tracking), and Scan-N-Order (mobile ordering and payments).

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