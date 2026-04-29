Lavish Lifestyle Brings Professional Window Cleaning To Ogden Valley

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Lavish Lifestyle, a Utah-based provider of window cleaning and lighting installation services in Ogden, UT and the surrounding region, has expanded its residential and commercial window cleaning services into the Ogden Valley communities of Eden, Liberty, and Huntsville. The move extends the company's reach across northern Utah, bringing professional exterior care to properties in one of the state's most scenic and growing areas.

Ogden Valley is home to a thriving mix of year-round residents and vacation property owners who regularly face the challenge of maintaining clean windows and home exteriors in a region defined by changing seasons and significant weather exposure. Lavish Lifestyle's expansion directly addresses that need, offering professionally executed residential window cleaning for homeowners and commercial window cleaning for local businesses, lodges, and property managers throughout the valley.

Based out of North Ogden, Lavish Lifestyle has built its reputation on delivering reliable exterior care across communities including Ogden, Pleasantview, Plain City, West Haven, Layton, Syracuse, Logan, and Salt Lake. The company's service extends beyond window care to include permanent lighting, holiday lighting, temporary lighting, and security lighting, making Lavish Lifestyle a comprehensive solution for homeowners and commercial clients seeking both a polished appearance and a well-lit property.

Property owners in Eden, Liberty, and Huntsville can now access the same standard of service that Lavish Lifestyle has provided to its established service areas. From spotless windows to year-round lighting solutions, the company brings a full suite of exterior services to Ogden Valley without the uncertainty of working with contractors who are unfamiliar with local properties and conditions.

A Message From the Owner

“Ogden Valley has some of the most beautiful homes and properties in the state, and those properties deserve a level of care that matches their surroundings. Expanding our window cleaning services into Eden, Liberty, and Huntsville felt like a natural next step for us. We've built our business by showing up, doing the job right, and treating every property like it's our own, and that's exactly what residents and business owners in Ogden Valley can expect from Lavish Lifestyle,” said Clark Peterson, Co‐Owner of Lavish Lifestyle.

About Lavish Lifestyle

Lavish Lifestyle located at 263 East, 2300 North, North Ogden, UT 84414 is a Utah-based exterior services company offering residential window cleaning, commercial window cleaning, permanent lighting, holiday lighting, temporary lighting, and security lighting across northern Utah. The company serves North Ogden, Ogden, Pleasantview, Plain City, West Haven, Layton, Syracuse, Logan, and Salt Lake, and has extended its window cleaning services into the Ogden Valley communities of Eden, Liberty, and Huntsville.