New York, USA, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Metagenomics Sequencing Market to Register Stunning Growth at a CAGR of ~13% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The metagenomics sequencing market is mainly fueled by the combined influence of several major factors. The growing prevalence of infectious diseases, including emerging and re-emerging pathogens, has heightened the demand for rapid and unbiased diagnostic solutions that can detect a broad spectrum of microorganisms without requiring prior assumptions. Simultaneously, ongoing advancements in next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies, such as enhanced accuracy, faster turnaround times, and lower costs, have made metagenomic methods increasingly accessible and scalable for both clinical and research applications.

DelveInsight's Metagenomics Sequencing Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading metagenomics sequencing companies' market shares, challenges, metagenomics sequencing market drivers, barriers, trends, and key metagenomics sequencing companies in the market.

Metagenomics Sequencing Market Summary



2025 Metagenomics Sequencing Market Size: USD 2.5 Billion

2034 Projected Metagenomics Sequencing Market Size: USD 7.5 Billion

Metagenomics Sequencing Market Growth Rate (2026-2034): ~ 13%

Largest Metagenomics Sequencing Market: North America

Largest Component Segment: Reagents and Consumables Category Key Companies in the Metagenomics Sequencing Market: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Pacific Biosciences, BGI Genomics, QIAGEN, PerkinElmer, Promega Corporation, Takara Bio, Eurofins Scientific, Novogene, Macrogen, GENEWIZ, MR DNA, SeqMatic, and others











Declining Cost of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS): Continuous reductions in sequencing costs have made metagenomics more affordable for research laboratories, hospitals, and biotech companies. Lower costs are enabling wider adoption across routine and large-scale applications.

Rising Burden of Infectious Diseases: The increasing prevalence of emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases has accelerated demand for rapid, unbiased diagnostic methods. Metagenomic sequencing can identify bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites directly from clinical samples without prior assumptions.

Growing Interest in Microbiome Research: Expanding research on the human gut, skin, oral, and environmental microbiomes is significantly fueling demand. Scientists are increasingly studying microbial communities to understand their role in immunity, metabolism, cancer, and chronic diseases.

Advancements in Sequencing Platforms: Innovations such as high-throughput sequencers, portable sequencers, long-read technologies, and automated workflows have improved speed, sensitivity, and accuracy, making metagenomic studies more practical and scalable.

Expansion in Clinical Diagnostics: Hospitals and diagnostic labs are increasingly adopting metagenomic sequencing for sepsis, meningitis, antimicrobial resistance detection, and unknown pathogen identification, especially when conventional culture methods fail.

Increasing Government & Private Funding: Public health agencies, academic institutes, and private investors are supporting genome mapping programs, pathogen surveillance projects, and microbiome research initiatives, driving market expansion.

Rising Use in Agriculture & Environmental Monitoring: Metagenomics is increasingly used in soil health analysis, crop improvement, livestock microbiome studies, wastewater surveillance, biodiversity monitoring, and pollution assessment.

Improved Bioinformatics & Data Analytics Tools: Advances in AI-powered analytics, cloud computing, and faster bioinformatics pipelines have simplified the interpretation of complex sequencing datasets, making metagenomics more accessible to end users. Drug Discovery and Precision Medicine Applications: Pharmaceutical companies are leveraging metagenomic data for biomarker discovery, microbiome-based therapeutics, and personalized treatment strategies, creating new commercial opportunities.

Regional Metagenomics Sequencing Market Insights

North America



North America held the largest share of the metagenomics sequencing market in 2025, accounting for 41% of the global market.

This dominance is attributed to the region's well-established healthcare infrastructure, substantial research investments, ongoing technological advancements, and early adoption of clinical applications, positioning it as a global frontrunner in the sector.

The region's strong market position is further supported by the presence of leading companies such as Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Roche, all of which continue to invest heavily in next-generation sequencing platforms and advanced reagents, driving wider market adoption. Moreover, robust government backing through organizations like the National Institutes of Health and large-scale genomics programs has significantly boosted funding for microbiome studies, infectious disease monitoring, and precision medicine initiatives, further increasing demand for metagenomic sequencing solutions.

Europe



In Europe, the metagenomic sequencing market is experiencing strong growth due to the rising adoption of advanced genomic technologies, increasing government support for microbiome and infectious disease research, and the region's robust healthcare and research infrastructure.

Countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and France are making significant investments in precision medicine programs and large-scale genomics initiatives, which are driving the application of metagenomic sequencing in both clinical diagnostics and research. Furthermore, favorable regulatory policies and strategic partnerships between academic institutions and biotechnology companies are encouraging innovation and promoting wider adoption of sequencing technologies.

Asia-Pacific



The Asia Pacific region is becoming a major growth engine for the metagenomic sequencing market, supported by the rapid development of healthcare infrastructure, rising government funding for genomics research, and an increasing prevalence of infectious diseases.

Nations such as China, India, and Japan are actively advancing precision medicine programs and large-scale genomic initiatives, which are speeding up the adoption of cutting-edge sequencing technologies.

Moreover, the expanding footprint of regional biotechnology firms, growing awareness regarding early disease diagnosis, and better accessibility to next-generation sequencing platforms are further supporting market growth. The region's emphasis on enhancing disease surveillance capabilities and controlling outbreaks is also increasing the need for fast and comprehensive metagenomic sequencing solutions, positioning the Asia Pacific as an important contributor to global market growth.

Recent Developmental Activities in the Metagenomics Sequencing Market



In November 2025, Oxford Nanopore Technologies released a rapid metagenomic sequencing protocol using the SQK-RPB114.24 kit.

In February 2025, Ginkgo Bioworks announced a collaboration with the European Health and Digital Executive Agency as a contracting authority under a joint tender of €24 million.

In January 2025, the government of India launched the Indian Genomic Data Set and GenomeIndia Project, providing access to over 10,000 whole genome sequences to support research, drug development, and personalized healthcare. In May 2024, QIAGEN announced the launch of its QIAseq Multimodal DNA/RNA Library Kit, which enabled the simultaneous preparation of DNA and RNA libraries from a single sample for next-generation sequencing applications such as whole genome and transcriptome sequencing.

What is Metagenomics Sequencing?

Metagenomic sequencing is an advanced genomic technique used to analyze the collective genetic material of all microorganisms present in a sample, without the need to isolate or culture individual species in the laboratory. It enables researchers to study complex microbial communities, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and archaea, directly from environments such as soil, water, the human gut, blood, or respiratory samples. By sequencing and identifying DNA or RNA fragments from these mixed populations, metagenomics provides valuable insights into microbial diversity, abundance, functional genes, and interactions within an ecosystem. This technology is widely used in clinical diagnostics, infectious disease detection, microbiome research, environmental monitoring, agriculture, and biotechnology, as it can detect known and novel pathogens while offering a comprehensive understanding of microbial ecosystems.

Metagenomics Sequencing Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2023–2034 Metagenomics Sequencing Market CAGR ~13% Metagenomics Sequencing Market Size by 2034 USD 7.5 Billion Key Metagenomics Sequencing Companies F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Pacific Biosciences, BGI Genomics, QIAGEN, PerkinElmer, Promega Corporation, Takara Bio, Eurofins Scientific, Novogene, Macrogen, GENEWIZ, MR DNA, SeqMatic, and others

Metagenomics Sequencing Market Assessment



Metagenomics Sequencing Market Segmentation



Metagenomics Sequencing Market Segmentation By Component: Product {Instruments and Reagents & Kits} and Services, Technology (Shotgun Metagenomic Sequencing, 16S rRNA Sequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) & De Novo Assembly, and Metatranscriptomics



Metagenomics Sequencing Market Segmentation By Application: Drug Discovery and Development, Clinical Diagnostics, and Others



Metagenomics Sequencing Market Segmentation By End User: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Laboratories, and Others

Metagenomics Sequencing Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Metagenomics Sequencing Market Report Introduction 2 Metagenomics Sequencing Market Executive Summary 3 Metagenomics Sequencing Market Key Factors Analysis 4 Impact Analysis 5 Regulatory Analysis 6 Metagenomics Sequencing Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis 7 Metagenomics Sequencing Market Assessment 8 Competitive Landscape 9 Startup Funding & Investment Trends 10 Metagenomics Sequencing Market Company and Product Profiles 11 KOL Views 12 Project Approach 13 About DelveInsight 14 Disclaimer & Contact Us

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