Just Published! Bright Young Heroine Inspires Kids To Solve Problems And Build Empathy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bright and inquisitive Mattie embarks on a problem-solving journey, showcasing resilience and creativity, just published by Palmetto Publishing.

Charleston, SC, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattie's Adventure in Blue introduces readers to Mattie, a bright and inquisitive ten-year-old girl who embarks on a thrilling journey filled with challenges that spark her creativity and problem-solving skills. In this first volume of the series by Robert J Seidel, Mattie encounters a puzzling situation that requires her to think on her feet. With her quick wit and resourcefulness, she navigates through obstacles, teaching young readers the importance of resilience, courage, and empathy. Mattie's story is a delightful testament to the power of a curious spirit and a sharp mind.



In Mattie's Adventure in Blue, young readers will discover the magic of problem-solving through Mattie's eyes. As Mattie navigates through various obstacles, she demonstrates resilience, showing that setbacks can lead to personal growth and understanding. With determination, she learns that creativity is key to overcoming challenges.



Themes explored in Mattie's Adventure in Blue include:

- The importance of problem-solving and thinking creatively

- Building resilience through setbacks and challenges

- The value of collaboration and asking for help

- Developing empathy and understanding for others

- Embracing curiosity and courage in everyday life



Robert J Seidel structured the narrative to engage young minds, encouraging them to tackle obstacles with a positive attitude. Mattie's journey shows that every challenge is an opportunity to learn and grow.



As Mattie continues to explore and learn, her adventures promise to inspire readers to face their own challenges with a smile and an open heart. What new dilemmas will Mattie encounter next?



Mattie's Adventure in Blue is available for purchase online at Amazon and.

About the Author: Dr. Robert J Seidel was a talented teacher, researcher, and advisor who enjoyed exploring new ideas and sharing his knowledge. He wrote and edited eight books and numerous articles, and he traveled the world giving talks. Dr. Seidel was inspired to write beautiful poems based on his experiences with patients and collaborate on songs with his friend Terry Lee Ryan. His latest project was a delightful children's book series. Dr. Seidel believed that life is all about learning, especially for young minds. Join him and Mattie on her exciting adventure in Mattie's Adventure in Blue.

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Mattie's Adventure in Blu

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing...