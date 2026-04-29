YWO Launches New Digital Affiliate Program With Three Structured Payout Models

MORONI, Comoros, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YWO is pleased to announce the launch of its new Digital Affiliate Program, introducing a structured partnership model for affiliates who want defined potential earning structures, alignment across traffic types, and a transparent partnership framework.

The new program has been built around a simple commercial idea: three payout models, one platform. By giving different affiliate profiles access to distinct potential earning structures, YWO makes it easier for partners to choose the model that aligns with how they attract, and engage, their audiences.

The Digital Affiliate Program includes:



Trading Size CPA for community builders, educators, and signal-led audiences, with one-time payouts based on first-time deposit tiers and trading thresholds, offering up to $2,100 per qualified client.*

Trading Journey CPA for influencers, KOLs, and high-engagement affiliate audiences, with six goal-based payouts as referred clients progress, offering up to $3,125 per qualified client.*. Trading Activity CPA for SEO, paid media, and high-volume marketing specialists and performance affiliates, with one-time payouts linked to first-time deposit activity tiers, offering up to $1,800 per qualified client.*



The launch is also supported by a simplified affiliate experience designed to simplify the decision-making process. Rather than presenting extensive information upfront, the new structure brings the core offer forward first: what the program is, potential earning scenarios, which model fits best, and why YWO may be a good choice for a structured partner environment. To help partners assess potential scenarios, YWO has introduced a monthly potential calculator that estimates potential earnings based on referrals per month and selected program type. Affiliates can view estimated monthly and annual potential earnings through a simplified interface, supported by clear disclaimers that actual results depend on client quality, deposit size, trading activity, and program terms.

“Affiliates do not need more noise. They need structure, clarity, and a partner they can actually build with,” said Daniel Abdel Malak, Head of Marketing at YWO.“This program was built to answer the questions that matter most from the start: what model fits me, how does payout work, and what kind of environment am I sending my audience into. We believe serious partners deserve transparent options and a platform structured for ongoing partner activity.”

Beyond payout structure, the new Digital Affiliate Program is supported by a broader partner framework focused on operational structure and support. This includes accurate tracking, dedicated affiliate support, a regulated operating structure, and a model designed to serve content affiliates, communities, and performance-driven acquisition partners alike.

YWO has also aligned the affiliate proposition with the underlying trading experience partners are promoting. Referred clients gain access to the MT5 trading platform, a broad range of instruments, low minimum deposit access, execution infrastructure, and straightforward funding and withdrawal processes, all of which are intended to support client onboarding and engagement.

The program is available to eligible partners across 180+ countries and key global regions, subject to applicable regulatory and servicing restrictions.

Applications for the new YWO Digital Affiliate Program are now open. Interested partners can apply directly through .

About YWO Digital Affiliate Program

The YWO Digital Affiliate Program offers three clear payout models-Trading Size CPA, Trading Journey CPA, and Trading Activity CPA-allowing affiliates to choose the best fit for their audience. With simplified earnings tracking, dedicated support, and a regulated platform, YWO provides a transparent and performance-driven environment for affiliates. Available in over 180 countries, affiliates can access MT5, low minimum deposits, and easy funding options. Apply at YWO Partner Program.

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