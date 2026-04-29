[Latest] Global Birdwatching Tourism Market Size/Share Worth USD 154.18 Billion By 2035 At A 7.32% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Birdwatching Tourism Market Size, Trends and Insights By Traveler Type (Hard Core Birders, Enthusiastic Birders, Casual Birders), By Age Group (18-34 Years, 35-54 Years, 55-64 Years, 65+ Years), By Group (Solo, Couples, Family, Groups), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035 ” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Birdwatching Tourism Market was valued at approximately USD 76.07 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 81.64 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 154.18 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.32% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Birdwatching Tourism Market Revenue and Trends

Birdwatching tourism market's drivers include ecotourism's increased popularity, a rise in environmental awareness, and a rising demand for travel experiences that are nature-based. The key dynamics include rising participation of casual as well as enthusiastic birders, wildlife photography trips, increased availability of various guided birding tours, and enhanced accessibility to numerous biodiversity hotspots through improved tourism infrastructure. Also, online birding communities and bird identification apps are attracting young travellers. At the same time, sustainable tourism policies and conservation initiatives will strengthen the birdwatching tourism industry in the long run.

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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the Birdwatching Tourism Market?

Travelers are increasingly looking for sustainable tourism activities that let them connect with nature while reducing environmental hazards. Birdwatching needs comparatively cheaper infrastructure and also ends up encouraging natural habitats' conservation. With increasing awareness on the part of governments worldwide, more numbers of tourists are motivated to pay visits to ecosystems that are rich in biodiversity, such as forests, wetlands, and coastal reserves, for observing exclusive bird species in natural environments. Conservation organizations and governments are promoting wildlife sanctuaries, protected areas, and national parks as well, which are providing ideal settings for this industry. The initiatives are aiding in the generation of revenue for the local communities through an increased influx of domestic and international visitors.

The other key factor driving the growth of the global birdwatching tourism market is increased accessibility to birdwatching through enhanced tourism infrastructure, technological advancements, and rising community engagement. GPS-enabled birding maps, mobile apps for identification of birds, and digital photography tools have rendered birdwatching simpler as well as more engaging for experienced enthusiasts and beginners alike. Social media platforms and online birding communities let enthusiasts organize group trips, share sightings, and promote the birdwatching destinations that are emerging. Furthermore, numerous tour operators are into the development of specialized birdwatching packages, including photography workshops, expert guides, and seasonal migration tours, thereby making the entire activity more structured. On top of that, enhanced transportation networks have increased the accessibility of remote birding locations.

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Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026.

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The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Birdwatching Tourism report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Segment Insights

By Traveler Type

The enthusiastic birders dominated the birdwatching tourism market in 2025. This success is credited to increased awareness of conservation and biodiversity worldwide, which has resulted in a raised interest quotient in the observation of avian species in natural environments. Birdwatching does offer an immersive and unique experience appealing to the travelers who are looking for meaningful interactions with nature. Casual birders are also bound to increase in number going forward with rising appeal for outdoor recreational activities.

By Age Group

Travelers aged between 35 and 54 led the birdwatching tourism market in 2025. This age group stands out in the form of a strong inclination toward enriching and meaningful activities during travel. In other words, they ask for intellectual stimulation through relaxation, thereby rendering birdwatching one of the ideal pursuits. As such, birdwatching does serve as an intersection of being nature lovers and responsible travelers. The senior citizens (aged 65 and above) are expected to witness the fastest growth on this count during the forecast period. This trend is also supported by the availability of comfortable birdwatching tours.

By Group

Couples dominated the birdwatching tourism market in 2025. This phenomenon is credited to the ongoing trend toward experiential travel, which has resulted in couples asking for meaningful activities fostering shared experience. As such, birdwatching does pave the way for couples to engage in an immersive and peaceful environment that strengthens their bond with nature. Solo birdwatching is expected to take over during the forecast period, with travel companies propagating the flexibility of the birdwatching tours.

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Key questions answered in this report:



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Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

Central & South America lead the birdwatching tourism market due to Costa Rica being at the forefront of this activity, followed by Colombia. There are yearly gatherings such as the South American Bird Fair being held, which are attracting tour operators, bird enthusiasts, and conservation experts from across the globe. Such events do improve the visibility of the region as one of the premier aerial tourism destinations.

Europe comes in second, with international birders typically planning longer stays for maximizing sightings of species, especially during the migration season, which does increase demand for accommodation and guided tour bookings. The UK leads with value-added and niche offerings in the pipeline. The operators are increasingly designing small-group expeditions that expert naturalists lead, along with stays near coastal reserves and wetlands.

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