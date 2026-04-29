[Latest] Global Birdwatching Tourism Market Size/Share Worth USD 154.18 Billion By 2035 At A 7.32% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)
|Feature of the Report
|Details
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 81.64 Billion
|Projected Market Size in 2035
|USD 154.18 Billion
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 76.07 Billion
|CAGR Growth Rate
|7.32% CAGR
|Base Year
|2025
|Forecast Period
|2026-2035
|Key Segment
|By Traveler Type, Age Group, Group and Region
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America
|Buying Options
|Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.
Recent Developments
- In July 2024, The National Audubon Society and Hurtigruten Expeditions announced that they had collaborated to launch Audubon Voyages (a specialty cruise that is designed for avian aficionados).
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- Comprehensive coverage Maximum number of market tables and figures The subscription-based option is offered. Best price guarantee Free 35% or 60 hours of customization. Free post-sale service assistance. 25% discount on your next purchase. Service guarantees are available. The author has created a personalized market brief.
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List of the prominent players in the Birdwatching Tourism Market:
- Hurtigruten Group Eagle-Eye Tours Birding Ecotours Tropical Birding Rockjumper Birding Tours Sabrewing Nature Tours High Lonesome Bird Tours Field Guides Incorporated Wildlife Worldwide Holidays Wings Birding Tours Others
The Birdwatching Tourism Market is segmented as follows:
By Traveler Type
- Hard Core Birders Enthusiastic Birders Casual Birders
By Age Group
- 18-34 Years 35-54 Years 55-64 Years 65+ Years
By Group
- Solo Couples Family Groups
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Regional Coverage:
North America
- U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America
Europe
- Germany France U.K. Russia Italy Spain Netherlands Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Latin America
- Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America
This Birdwatching Tourism Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.
- Which Trends Are Causing These Developments? Who Are the Global Key Players in This Birdwatching Tourism Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players? What Was the Global Market Status of the Birdwatching Tourism Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Birdwatching Tourism Market? What Is the Current Market Status of the Birdwatching Tourism Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What is the market analysis of the birdwatching tourism market, considering its applications and types? What Are Projections of the Global Birdwatching Tourism Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimated Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports? What is a Birdwatching Tourism market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries? What is the economic impact on the Birdwatching Tourism industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends? What Are the Market Dynamics of the Birdwatching Tourism Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities? What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Birdwatching Tourism Industry?
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Reasons to Purchase Birdwatching Tourism Market Report
- Birdwatching Tourism Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors. Birdwatching Tourism: The Market report outlines the market value (in USD) for each segment and sub-segment. This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market. Birdwatching tourism market analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market in each region. The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled. Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players. Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook. Birdwatching Tourism Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.
Reasons for the Research Report
- The study provides a thorough overview of the global Birdwatching Tourism market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.
- Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.
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What does the report include?
- Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Birdwatching Tourism market analysis.
- The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Birdwatching Tourism market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.
- This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Birdwatching Tourism market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.
- The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.
Who should buy this report?
- Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide Birdwatching Tourism market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Birdwatching Tourism industry.
- Managers in the Birdwatching Tourism sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Birdwatching Tourism market.
- Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Birdwatching Tourism products' market trends.
- Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.
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