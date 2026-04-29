Odisha CM Launches Rs 1,330 Crore Projects In Keonjhar, Flags Off E-Buses

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 29 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 187 developmental projects worth approximately Rs 1,330.24 crore in Keonjhar district, aiming to make the region's overall development and transport system world-class.

At a special event held in Keonjhar, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated a new 'Ama Bus' depot built for Rs 17 crore and flagged off 25 modern e-buses for the district.

It is worth noting that foundation stones were laid for 62 projects worth about Rs 705 crore across different places in the Keonjhar district.

Meanwhile, 24 completed projects worth Rs 251 crore were inaugurated by Majhi on the occasion.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister also announced a Rs 375 crore package for 101 new projects in the district to accelerate Keonjhar's development.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that Keonjhar has contributed significantly to the state, but the district had remained neglected in the past.

He said development in Keonjhar has accelerated after his government came to power.

He added that the process to set up a mega steel plant in the district is in its final stage.

He said the foundation stone for the mega steel project will be laid very soon, and Keonjhar will be established as a major industrial hub.

He expressed hope that such large-scale initiatives are expected to strengthen infrastructure and significantly improve the quality of life for residents of Keonjhar district.

Speaking on the rolling out of e-bus services, the Chief Minister also noted that women's participation remains a key feature of this project, with their roles as drivers and guides.

Majhi stated that affordable fares and digital payment options will benefit students and workers alike.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the e-bus initiative is projected to cut carbon emissions by approximately 330–390 tonnes each year, offering significant environmental benefits.

He said this service will be extended to other cities in the coming days, with nearly Rs 238 crore earmarked for maintenance.

The Chief Minister added that the initiative will help position Odisha as a frontrunner in green mobility.

The Chief Minister informed that the service will be expanded to other cities in the future, with about Rs 238 crore allocated for maintenance.

He added that this move will position Odisha as a leading state in green mobility.

“The next 10 years are a 'decade of resolve' for Odisha.

Keonjhar will play a crucial role in building a 'Samruddha Odisha' or prosperous state by 2036,” added Chief Minister Majhi.