Availabilty Of 2026 AGM Preparatory Documents

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Press Release

Paris, 29 April, 2026



Combined General Meeting of May 27, 2026

Availability of preparatory documents

EUROAPI's shareholders are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting to be held on Wednesday May 27, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (CET) at 15 bis, rue Traversière 75012 Paris (Théâtre Traversière).

The notice of meeting was published in the French official legal announcement publication (BALO) on Wednesday April 20, 2026 (Bulletin BALO n°48 du 22/04/2026, affaire n°2601097 | gouv )

The convening notice (avis de convocation) was published in the French official legal announcement publication (BALO), on April 29, 2025 (Text>Bulletin BALO n°51 du 29/04/2026, affaire n°2601292 | ) and in a French journal of legal notice (n° L0239073)

In accordance with the law, shareholders may consult the preparatory documents for this meeting on the Company's website in the section entitled“Annual General Meeting 2026” (Text>Annual General Meetings | EUROAPI ).

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the Annual General Meetings section of EUROAPI's website, which will be updated with any changes regarding participation in the meeting.

About EUROAPI

EUROAPI is focused on reinventing active pharmaceutical ingredients to sustainably meet customers' and patients' needs around the world. We are a leading player with approximately 200 products in our portfolio, offering a large span of technologies while also developing innovative molecules through our Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) activities.

With strong R&D capabilities and five manufacturing sites located in Europe, EUROAPI provides its clients with high-quality API solutions in more than 80 countries. Our 3000+ people are committed to building together the future of public health by advancing and securing access to essential active ingredients, at the core of the healthcare value chain. EUROAPI is listed on Euronext Paris: EAPI. Find out more at Text> and follow us on Text>LinkedIn.

Media Relations contact:

Laurence Bollack

Tel.: +33 (0)6 81 86 80 19

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Investor Relations contact:

Sophie Palliez-Capian

Tel.: +33 (0)6 87 89 33 51

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Léa Massonneau

Tel: +33 (0)7 60 32 29 50

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Text>Euroapi_Availabilty of 2026 AGM preparatory documents_29APR26