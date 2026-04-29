Trinamool, Left Dismiss Exit Polls, Say BJP Will Lose In Bengal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) The Trinamool Congress and the CPI on Wednesday dismissed the exit polls of the just concluded Assembly polls in five states, saying that the people "will reject the BJP" in West Bengal.

Out of four exit polls, three agencies have projected a comfortable victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Trinamool Congress in the keenly contested Assembly elections in the state, potentially ending weeks of suspense over the outcome.

Rejecting the analysis, Trinamool candidate Shashi Panja said: "Exit polls do not have a very glorious history in West Bengal when they have tried to predict election results here, and the Trinamool has always come out with flying colours.”

"I don't want to humiliate any of the exit polls, but I think one should wait for May 4," Panja told IANS.

Further, the Trinamool accused the polls of being biased. "I think it's either the sample size or there is some bias in the way the data is being collected," she said.

Moreover, she sounded optimistic about the Trinamool's victory. "We are looking at 235+ seats for the Trinamool in this election, and the BJP will win less than 50 seats," Panja said.

CPI national General Secretary D. Raja said that even though the campaign was tough in Bengal, the people "will reject the BJP".

Moreover, he hoped that the Left would again make inroads into the state this time. "It would be a revival for the Left in Bengal," he told IANS.

Raja also shared his prediction for Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

He said that the LDF has the chance to return to power for the third consecutive term in Kerala.

"The people of Kerala had created history by electing the world's first communist government through ballots in 1957," he said.

According to the CPI leader, the DMK-led coalition will win the elections in Tamil Nadu.

"M.K. Stalin is likely to form the government because I can see the mood of the people of Tamil Nadu, who are very enthusiastic in their support for the DMK-led coalition. The people were opposed to the BJP and its allies," he said.

Regarding the West Bengal exit polls, Purnia MP Pappu Yadav said that the BJP is seen leading in one and the Trinamool Congress in another.

Criticing Axis My India CMD Pradeep Gupta, he said: "Just two days ago, he was saying that Mamata Banerjee was losing and was speaking in favour of the BJP. Today he has run away."

"BJP will only win in Assam, that too through deception. It has vanished from other states," he alleged.