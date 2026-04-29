Transgene Provides Business And Financial Update For Q1 2026
|Transgene:
|Media:
|Investors & Analysts:
|Caroline Tosch
|Lucie Larguier
|Corporate and Scientific Communications Manager
|Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
|+33 (0)3 68 33 27 38
|Nadege Bartoli
|...
| Investor Relations Analyst
and Financial Communications Officer
|MEDiSTRAVA
|+33 (0)3 88 27 91 00/03
|Frazer Hall/Sylvie Berrebi
|...
|+ 44 (0) 203 928 6900
|...
About Transgene
Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company's clinical-stage programs consist of a portfolio of viral vector-based immunotherapeutics. TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac® platform, demonstrated proof of principle in patients in the adjuvant treatment of head and neck cancers (HNSCC – Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma). The Company has other viral vector-based assets, including BT-001, an oncolytic virus based on the Invir® viral backbone, which is in clinical development. The Company also conducts innovative discovery and preclinical work, aimed at developing novel immunotherapies.
With Transgene's myvac® platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac® approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC.
Additional information about Transgene is available at:
Follow us on LinkedIn: @Transgene - Bluesky: @Transgene - X: @TransgeneSA
About myvac ®
myvac® is a viral vector (MVA – Modified Vaccinia Ankara) based, individualized immunotherapy platform that has been developed by Transgene to target solid tumors. myvac®-derived products are designed to stimulate the patient's immune system to recognize and destroy tumors using their own cancer specific genetic mutations. Transgene has set up an innovative network that combines bioengineering, digital transformation, established vectorization know-how and unique manufacturing capabilities. Transgene has been awarded“Investment for the Future” funding from Bpifrance for the development of its platform myvac®. TG4050 is the first myvac®-derived product being evaluated in clinical trials. Click here to watch a short video on myvac®.
About TG4050
TG4050 is an individualized immunotherapy being developed for solid tumors that is based on Transgene's myvac® technology and powered by NEC's longstanding artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) expertise. This virus-based Individualized Neoantigen Therapeutic Vaccine (INTV) encodes neoantigens (patient-specific mutations) identified and selected by NEC's Neoantigen Prediction System. The prediction system is based on more than two decades of expertise in AI and has been trained on proprietary data allowing it to accurately prioritize and select the most immunogenic sequences.
TG4050 is designed to stimulate the immune system of patients to induce a T-cell response that is able to recognize and destroy tumor cells based on their own neoantigens. This individualized immunotherapy is developed and produced for each patient.
About the Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial
TG4050 is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with HPV-negative head and neck cancers (NCT04183166 ). An individualized treatment is created for each patient after they complete surgery and while they receive adjuvant therapy. Half of the participants received their vaccine immediately after completing adjuvant treatment. The other half were given TG4050 at the time of recurrence of the disease as an additional treatment to the standard of care (SoC). This randomized study is evaluating the treatment benefits of TG4050 in patients who are at risk of relapse. The first efficacy data (2-year disease-free survival – DFS) will become available at the latest by the end of Q1 2028.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative outcome for the Company's activities, perspectives, financial situation, results, regulatory authorities' agreement with development phases, and development. The Company's ability to commercialize its products depends on but is not limited to the following factors: positive pre-clinical data may not be predictive of human clinical results, the success of clinical studies, the ability to obtain financing and/or partnerships for product manufacturing, development and commercialization, and marketing approval by government regulatory authorities. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors (“Facteurs de Risque”) section of the Universal Registration Document, available on the AMF website () or on Transgene's website (). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Transgene undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
1 Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma – HNSCC
2 Cash burn corresponds to the sum of net cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities, excluding proceeds from share issuances and excluding current account advance/other financial asset disposals related to the parent company. It does not include the effects of exchange rate fluctuations
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20260429_Transgene_Q1-Results_EN
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