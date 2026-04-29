Heavy Rain Likely In Tamil Nadu For Next Three Days, IMD Issues Advisory

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 29 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast heavy rainfall across parts of Tamil Nadu over the next three days, with several districts likely to experience thunderstorms and moderate to intense showers.

According to a statement issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre Chennai, a trough in the lower atmosphere persists at an altitude of around 0.9 km, extending from north interior Karnataka to the Gulf of Mannar, and passing through south interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. This weather system is expected to trigger widespread rainfall activity across the state.

The IMD said that coastal districts along the Western Ghats, as well as parts of southern Tamil Nadu, the delta regions, and Karaikal, are likely to receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms at isolated places on Wednesday.

For Thursday, heavy rainfall has been forecast at isolated locations in the districts of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri. The intensity is expected to persist on May 1, with heavy rain likely in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Dindigul, and Theni districts.

The weather office has further warned that on May 2, heavy rainfall may occur at isolated places in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Sivaganga, and Virudhunagar districts, indicating a continuation of active weather conditions across interior Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to remain largely unchanged until May 3, although a slight increase cannot be ruled out.

The IMD has cautioned that high temperatures combined with elevated humidity levels could lead to discomfort in coastal areas, including Puducherry and Karaikal.

In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy on Wednesday. The city is likely to record a maximum temperature of around 38–39 degrees Celsius and a minimum of about 28 degrees Celsius, with warm and humid conditions prevailing. Authorities have advised residents, especially in rain-prone districts, to remain alert for sudden weather changes, including thunderstorms and localised heavy showers over the coming days.