Ketamine Clinic Market Research Report 2026: $2.07 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ketamine Clinic Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The ketamine clinic market has experienced significant growth in recent years, expanding from $1.32 billion in 2025 to an expected $1.45 billion in 2026, achieving a CAGR of 9.8%. This growth has been driven by various factors, including the rising prevalence of treatment-resistant depression, heightened awareness of ketamine therapy benefits, and increased availability of outpatient mental health services. The market's landscape is further shaped by the demand for alternative therapies, supported by qualified medical professionals. Looking towards the future, the ketamine clinic market is projected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $2.07 billion in 2030 with a CAGR of 9.3%.

Contributing to this forecasted growth are increasing regulatory clarity, enhanced investment in mental health infrastructures, the rise of digital mental health platforms, and a broader acceptance of novel psychiatric treatments. Key trends anticipated include the expansion of specialized treatment centers, greater integration of psychotherapy with pharmacological treatments, and the emergence of telehealth-enabled ketamine services. The rising prevalence of mental health issues is a pivotal factor driving market growth.

Conditions such as anxiety and depression, often exacerbated by social isolation, benefit from the fast-acting relief offered by ketamine clinics. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, significant portions of children aged 3 to 17 have been diagnosed with anxiety and behavioral disorders, underscoring the growing demand for effective therapeutic interventions. In the competitive landscape, leading companies are advancing in providing evidence-based therapies and structured treatment methodologies designed for consistent outcomes.

Notable developments include Rooted Rhythm Therapy and Noma Therapy's collaboration in launching an insurance-covered ketamine program tailored for parents dealing with various psychological stresses, integrating clinical expertise with personalized care. Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the market. The acquisition of Mind Space Ketamine Infusion Clinic by Ketamine Wellness Clinic of Orange County exemplifies this, broadening treatment options and enhancing patient care services in the region.

Prominent companies in the market include Mindbloom Inc., Mindful Health Solutions, Neuro Wellness Spa, and others. In 2025, North America dominated the market, with Asia-Pacific expected to witness the fastest growth. Regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Europe, North and South America, and the Middle East and Africa, with countries like the USA, China, Germany, and India being key contributors.

This detailed report offers comprehensive market insights, including global market size, regional shares, competitive analysis, market trends, and future opportunities, providing a thorough understanding of the ketamine clinic landscape. Key therapies offered by these clinics span both online and on-site modalities, addressing conditions such as anxiety, depression, and PTSD through various administration means like injectables and oral tablets. The market revenue encompasses administration services and related goods, indicative of the sector's economic footprint through direct consumer and organization transactions.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



Therapies: Online and On-Site Therapy

Treatments: Anxiety, Depression, PTSD, Others

Referral Sources: Primary Care Physicians, Online Advertising, Mental Health Professionals

Modes of Administration: Injectables, Nasal, Oral Tablets

End Users: Individuals, Hospitals and Clinics, Specialized Centers, Research Institutions Key Companies Mentioned : Mindbloom Inc., Mindful Health Solutions, Neuro Wellness Spa, The Ketamine Clinic, Clarity Clinic, and others.

Key Attributes:

