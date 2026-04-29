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Wisdomtree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (A Public Company Incorporated With Limited Liability In Ireland) Collateralised ETP Securities Programme Report And Financial Statements For Year Ended 31 December 2025


2026-04-29 11:45:52
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company
LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
29 April 2026

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

Collateralised ETP Securities Programme

Report and Financial Statements for year ended 31 December 2025

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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