Ruminant Feed Antibiotics Industry Report 2026: $9.28 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$6.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$9.28 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Scope:
- Types Covered: Tetracycline, Penicillin, Sulphonamides, Macrolides, Aminoglycosides, Cephalosporin, Other Types. Animal Types: Dairy Cattle, Beef Cattle, Other Animal Types. End-Users: Dairy Farm, Veterinary Hospitals, Other End-Users. Subsegments Include: Specific antibiotics within each type such as Oxytetracycline, Benzylpenicillin, Sulfadimidine, Tylosin, Gentamicin, Cephalexin, among others. Companies Mentioned: Elanco Animal Health Inc., Zoetis Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale SA, Bayer AG, and more. Geographical Coverage: Countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, and regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and others.
Companies Featured
- Elanco Animal Health Inc. Zoetis Inc. Merck And Co. Inc. Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH Ceva Sante Animale SA Bayer AG Virbac SA Phibro Animal Health Corp Vetoquinol S.A. BASF SE Cargill Incorporated Koninklijke DSM N.V. Huvepharma Inc. Nutreco N.V. Provimi Holding B.V. Land O'Lakes Inc. Royal Agrifirm Group Berg + Schmidt India Pvt. Ltd. Dow Alltech Inc. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S ForFarmers N.V. De Heus Animal Nutrition Kent Nutrition Group Inc.
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Ruminant Feed Antibiotics Market
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