Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines Research Report 2026: $5.38 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The companion animal veterinary vaccines market continues its strong growth trajectory with a notable expansion from $3.94 billion in 2025 to $4.19 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This increase is driven by factors such as an ascending companion animal population, the prevalence of infectious pet diseases, the extension of veterinary clinics and hospitals, and heightened awareness about animal vaccination benefits. Additionally, improvements in cold chain vaccine distribution have played a critical role.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $5.38 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.5%. This anticipated growth is a result of climbing pet humanization trends, growing expenditures on pet healthcare, advancements in vaccine technology, and the increase in urban pet ownership. Supportive governmental initiatives in animal health and the rising demand for advanced, less invasive vaccination methods, like oral vaccines, further fuel this upward trend.

Increased spending on pet health is serving as a significant catalyst for market growth. An example of this is the 8.5% rise in U.S. pet services spending from 2022 to 2025, showing a greater investment by pet owners in advanced care to promote their pets' longevity and wellness. This spending trend supports essential vaccines that prevent diseases, lower serious illness risks, and reduce future veterinary treatment costs.

Innovation remains at the forefront as companies focus on developing recombinant DNA vaccines, which enhance immunization program safety and efficacy. Zendal Group's Neoleish, a recombinant DNA vaccine introduced in 2024, exemplifies this by demonstrating over 90% effectiveness against canine leishmaniasis.

Notable market activities include Mars Inc.'s acquisition of Heska Corp. for approximately $1.3 billion in June 2023, boosting Mars Petcare's capabilities in veterinary care. This integration aims to enhance diagnostic services and expand research efforts in veterinary healthcare.

Key players in the market include C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG, Merck & Co. Inc., Elanco Animal Health, Zoetis Inc., and more. North America leads the market, closely followed by Asia-Pacific. Tariffs, while increasing costs, especially in recombinant and combination vaccine segments, have also fostered local vaccine manufacturing and supply chain resilience.

The comprehensive companion animal veterinary vaccines market report details global market size, regional shares, and key competitors. With a focus on the current and future industry landscape, the report provides crucial insights necessary for thriving in this evolving sector.

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