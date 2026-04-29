Vereigen Media Releases Cybersecurity Marketing Spend Benchmark Report To Guide Data-Driven B2B Investment Decisions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New cybersecurity research report reveals that trust, brand authority, and verified engagement are the primary drivers of cybersecurity marketing performance that drives revenue

AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era where cybersecurity threats are evolving faster and marketing budgets are under increasing scrutiny, Vereigen Media, a trusted U.S.-based demand generation company, today announced the release of its Cybersecurity Marketing Spend Benchmark Report 2026. This new comprehensive study is designed to help B2B make smarter, data-driven investment decisions.

Built on verified first-party engagement data from more than 110 million professionals, the report offers a data-driven perspective for CMOs, demand generation leaders, CFOs, and marketing strategists on how marketing performance is being measured and how organizations are navigating increasingly complex buying environments.

As cybersecurity markets become more competitive and buying groups grow more difficult to engage, the research points to meaningful changes in how organizations approach marketing strategy, investment efficiency, and audience trust.









A Shift in How Cybersecurity Marketing Works

This report uncovers a fundamental shift in how marketing performance is defined across technology, SaaS, IT, finance, cybersecurity, and other industries. Where they are being asked to do more while proving ROI with greater precision. However, traditional strategy benchmarks often rely on outsourced vendor data that leaves decision-makers with incomplete and inaccurate insights.

Vereigen Media's latest cybersecurity marketing reports changes that narrative, with its 110+ million first-party data contacts, verified content engagement, and zero reliance on outsourced data.

This cybersecurity marketing spend benchmark research report provides B2B leaders with:



Context on how cybersecurity market trends are influencing buyer intent.

Real-world benchmarks on cybersecurity marketing spend allocation.

Insights into high-performing channels

Practical recommendations to improve campaign efficiency and trust. Deeper understanding of how time-based interaction drives measurable outcomes.



This approach ensures that every data point reflects actual human interaction, not assumptions, bots, or inflated metrics.



What This Cybersecurity Research Report Explores

The Cybersecurity Marketing Spend Benchmark Report examines several key themes shaping modern B2B marketing like:



How buyer expectations are changing in high-stakes purchasing decisions.

The growing influence of third-party data in vendor evaluation.

The rising cost of customer acquisition for emerging and challenging brands.

The connection between brand perception and marketing efficiency.

Why engagement quality is overtaking volume as a success metric. How organizations are rethinking budget allocation and performance measurement.

These key themes reinforce a broader industry shift where marketing effectiveness is increasingly tied to perception, authority, and validated engagement.

“Cybersecurity marketers don't have the luxury of guesswork anymore. This report is built to replace uncertainty with clarity. When your data is verified, your decisions become stronger, and your outcomes more predictable.”

- Anuj Pakhare, Founder & CEO of Vereigen Media.

Verified Engagement: A Different Approach to Marketing Data

This research is built from a combination of diverse data sources to provide a more comprehensive view of the cybersecurity marketing landscape. By analyzing real buyer behavior, engagement patterns, and decision-stage dynamics, the report offers a more grounded perspective on what is influencing marketing performance today.

This level of insight is especially important in the cybersecurity market, where rapid growth and increasing competition are raising the stakes for marketing effectiveness. With the global cybersecurity market projected to reach $400 billion by 2030, organizations are under greater pressure to make informed, efficient investment decisions.

The findings reflect a broader shift in how marketing success is evaluated, moving beyond surface-level metrics toward a deeper understanding of buyer behavior, trust, and engagement. In doing so, the report helps establish a more meaningful benchmark for cybersecurity marketing performance.



“Marketers are under pressure to prove impact, not just activity. What this report delivers is a blueprint for smarter investments, grounded in real engagement, not inflated signals. It's about helping teams align on strategy with proven results.”

- Dave Steinmeyer, Managing Partner at Vereigen Media.

A Thought Leadership Report Built for Modern B2B Leaders

The Cybersecurity Marketing Spend Benchmark Report 2026 is a strategic guide designed for CMOs, demand generation leaders, and revenue-focused marketing teams looking to:



Improve marketing efficiency and ROI.

Better understand the dynamics shaping the cybersecurity buying decisions.

Align investment and buyer behavior for better outcomes.

Strengthen engagement strategies. Build trust in the evolving competitive market.



About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media, a leading U.S.-based demand generation company hundreds of B2B organizations reach the right audiences through privacy-compliant, performance-driven strategy. By combining proven demand generation solutions and data intelligence with real human validations, Vereigen Media help organizations drive meaningful engagement aligning with ICP, improve performance, and build lasting relationships that drive real business outcomes.

Leads. Done Right.

Contact:

Manraj Singh - Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: ...

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at