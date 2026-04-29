Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pet Medication Research Report 2026: $12.16 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Over-the-Counter (OTC) Pet Medication Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The over-the-counter (OTC) pet medication market has demonstrated robust growth in recent years and is projected to expand from $9.15 billion in 2025 to $9.67 billion in 2026, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. Key drivers of historic growth include limited access to veterinary prescriptions, a surge in pet ownership, rising prevalence of pet ailments, increased health awareness, and the stronghold of traditional retail channels. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $12.16 billion, with a CAGR of 5.9%, fueled by the e-commerce expansion for pet medications, rising demand for preventive products, tech-driven pet health monitoring, and an increase in consumer spending on pet wellness.

Significant trends propelling this growth include the adoption of OTC pet medications, integration of smart pet health devices, expansion of online pharmacies, and a shift towards personalized pet nutrition and supplements. As pet ownership rises, particularly with 17.2 million UK households owning pets as of 2024, the demand for accessible, affordable health solutions like OTC medications is scaling, providing convenience and efficacy for common health concerns.

Innovation is at the forefront, with companies like Zoetis Inc. leading by developing monoclonal antibody treatments and introducing novel solutions like Oclacitinib chewable tablets. These tablets, clearing FDA approval, offer an effective remedy for canine pruritus related to allergic dermatitis. Such innovative strides keep market players competitive and responsive to the evolving needs of pet health management.

Acquisitions continue to shape the market landscape, exemplified by PetMed Express Inc.'s acquisition of PetCareRx Inc. in April 2023. This strategic move bolstered PetMed Express's online presence, product portfolio, and customer base, illustrating the growing importance of digital engagement in the pet medication sector.

Renowned corporations such as Zoetis Inc., Elanco Animal Health, and Virbac S.A. dominate this market, alongside various other significant players. North America led the OTC pet medication market in 2025 with substantial shares, supported by an extensive distribution network across regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas.

The industry faces challenges like tariffs, impacting import costs for medications and promoting local manufacturing and cost-efficient innovations. Despite these hurdles, the market's foundation remains strong, embracing smart solutions and preventive care, distributed widely through drug stores, pet retailers, and online platforms.

The OTC pet medication market's expanding scope and its embrace of modern health solutions highlight its key role in the broader pet healthcare industry, with comprehensive market reports providing critical insights and future perspectives for stakeholders.

Report Coverage:



Market Characteristics: Analysis of market size, growth, segmentation, and trends, offering insights into technological disruptions and regulatory shifts affecting consumer preferences.

Supply Chain Analysis: Comprehensive overview of the value chain, highlighting key raw materials, resources, and supplier dynamics.

Trends and Strategies: Examination of digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovation as avenues for competitive differentiation.

Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Overview of frameworks, regulatory bodies, and government policies, alongside investment flows and industry growth trends. Historical and Forecast Data: Thorough analysis of market growth considering factors like technological advancements, geopolitical tensions, and economic indicators.

Market Segmentation:



Medication: Flea and Tick Control, Wormers and Dewormers, Dental Care, Nutritional Supplements, Skin and Coat Care, Pain and Allergy Relief, Other Medications.

Pet Types: Dogs, Cats, Birds, Fishes and Reptiles, Other Pets.

Forms: Chews and Treats, Capsule and Ointment, Sprays, Other Forms. Distribution Channels: Drug and Pharmacy Stores, Pet Specialty Stores, Veterinary Clinics and Hospitals, Online Retailers, Other Channels.

Key Companies Mentioned:

Zoetis Inc, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Virbac S A, PetIQ Holdings LLC, Vetoquinol S A, Bimeda Inc, Med-Vet International Inc

Key Attributes:

