W Group Advances European Expansion As White Tech Obtains Mica Authorization

ZAGREB, Croatia, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHITE TECH, part of the W Group ecosystem and majority-owned by Volodymyr Nosov, Founder and CEO of WhiteBIT, has received authorization from the Croatian Financial Services Supervisory Agency (HANFA) to operate as a crypto-asset service provider (CASP) under the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation.

Within the W Group ecosystem, WHITE TECH serves as a core infrastructure component, focusing on crypto exchange services, enabling seamless conversion between crypto-assets and fiat, as well as the execution of crypto-asset transfers for businesses and users.

The authorization enables WHITE TECH to provide a range of regulated crypto services, including the exchange of crypto-assets for fiat currencies and other crypto-assets, transfer services, as well as custody and administration of crypto-assets. The company will operate under HANFA supervision, in line with MiCA's requirements for governance, risk management, and user protection.

WHITE TECH is among the first companies in Croatia to receive authorization under MiCA, entering the EU's unified regulatory framework at an early stage. MiCA establishes consistent rules across member states, aimed at increasing market transparency and strengthening trust in the crypto-asset sector.

The milestone reflects the company's continued growth trajectory as part of the broader W Group ecosystem, reinforcing its commitment to regulated markets.

About W Group

W Group is a global fintech ecosystem that makes blockchain and crypto easy, secure, and accessible for everyone. It is built on the values of security, professionalism, and innovation, serving 35 million users across 150 countries worldwide. At the center of W Group is WhiteBIT, the largest European crypto exchange by traffic, offering over 900 trading pairs, 340+ assets, and supporting 8 fiat currencies. WhiteBIT collaborates with Visa, FACEIT, FC Barcelona, Juventus FC, and the Ukrainian national football team.

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