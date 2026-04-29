Arunachal: Assam Rifles Foil Insurgent Network, ULFA (I) Cadre Nabbed

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar/Guwahati, April 29 (IANS) Security forces apprehended an armed NSCN (Khango) extremist and an overground worker in Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday.

A defence spokesman stated that, acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of an overground worker in contact with an armed Naga extremist in the Rima-Putok circle of Changlang district, and further corroborated by internal sources, the Assam Rifles launched a well-coordinated, intelligence-based operation on Tuesday.

During the operation, security forces successfully apprehended Kamnong Pangtha, a Naga militant affiliated with NSCN (Khango), along with Gopang Negimu, an overground worker based in Changlang.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both individuals were actively involved in extortion activities and played a significant role in recruiting local youth into insurgent ranks.

Their activities were primarily concentrated in the Changlang and Jairampur areas.

Further investigation indicated that the overground worker was attempting to facilitate the defection of cadres from the NSCN (Khango) faction to the NSCN (Angmai) faction in the Rima-Putok circle.

This effort was aimed at strengthening the cadre base and operational influence of the NSCN (Angmai) faction in the region, highlighting ongoing factional dynamics among insurgent groups.

The apprehended Naga rebel and overground worker, along with their belongings, were handed over to local police authorities for further investigation and necessary legal action.

The operation underscores the continued vigilance and proactive approach of the Assam Rifles in maintaining security and stability in the region, while effectively countering insurgent activities and their support networks, an official statement said.

In a separate development, a series of intelligence-based joint operations conducted throughout the month of April by the Indian Army's Red Shield Gunners, under the aegis of Spear Corps, in coordination with Assam Police, achieved significant success across Upper (eastern) Assam districts, including Tinsukia, Charaideo, and Sivasagar.

These operations, based on precise technical intelligence and human intelligence inputs, led to the apprehension of one ULFA (I) cadre, ten overground workers, and four drug dealers with established links to anti-national elements.

Security forces also recovered narcotics during the operations, the defence spokesman said.

The coordinated efforts highlight the effectiveness of joint operations in countering anti-national activities and dismantling support networks in the region.

They also reinforce the commitment of security forces to maintaining law and order and ensuring a safe and secure environment for local communities.

Sustained and synergised actions by the Indian Army and Assam Police continue to play a crucial role in curbing the recruitment of local youth into anti-national groups and in strengthening the social fabric across Upper Assam, the statement said.