Kamakhya Exit Poll Signals Three-Way Battle In Tamil Nadu, No Clear Majority In Sight

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 29 (IANS) The latest Kamakhya exit poll on Wednesday injected fresh uncertainty into Tamil Nadu's political landscape, predicting a tightly contested three-way battle among the DMK-led alliance, the AIADMK-led bloc, and actor Vijay's emerging political outfit, TVK.

According to the Kamakhya projections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (DMK+) is expected to secure between 78 and 95 seats in the 234-member Assembly.

While this places the ruling alliance in a leading position, it falls short of the majority mark, suggesting that retaining power may not be straightforward for Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

The AIADMK-led alliance (AIADMK+), which includes the BJP and other allies, is projected to win between 68 and 84 seats. This puts the Opposition within striking distance of power, indicating a significant revival compared to previous electoral performances.

The numbers suggest that anti-incumbency sentiments, if consolidated, could tilt the balance in favour of the Opposition bloc.

Adding a dramatic twist to the electoral arithmetic is the strong showing predicted for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Vijay.

The TVK is estimated to win between 67 and 81 seats, marking a remarkable debut performance and positioning it as a potential kingmaker in a fractured mandate scenario.

The exit poll points to a highly fragmented verdict, with no single alliance comfortably crossing the halfway mark of 118 seats required to form the government.

This opens up the possibility of post-poll alliances, negotiations, and strategic realignments that could ultimately determine who governs the state.

Political observers note that the rise of TVK has significantly altered the traditional bipolar contest between the DMK and AIADMK.

Vijay's entry appears to have cut into vote shares across regions, creating a more competitive and unpredictable electoral environment.

With all three formations projected within a competitive range, even small swings in vote share could lead to major changes in seat outcomes.

Several Assembly constituencies are expected to witness narrow margins, further amplifying the suspense surrounding the final results.

While exit polls offer an early snapshot of voter sentiment, their accuracy has often been debated.

The official results, scheduled to be announced on May 4, will ultimately determine whether the Kamakhya projections hold true or if Tamil Nadu delivers an unexpected verdict.

Until then, the state remains on edge, awaiting what could be one of its most closely fought elections in recent history.