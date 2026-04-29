Hola Prime Completes Independent Deloitte Review, Reinforcing Transparency

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Findings show Zero payout denials and 98.35% of withdrawals processed within one hour

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hola Prime, the rapidly growing prop trading firm known for its industry-first 1-Hour Payout model, today announced the completion of an independent payout performance review conducted by Deloitte. The review found that 98.35% of withdrawal requests were processed within one hour, with Zero payout denials recorded across all evaluation programs, setting a new benchmark for transparency in the prop trading industry.

Deloitte examined all payout transactions processed between October 15, 2025, and March 15, 2026, providing independent validation in a sector where payout claims are often based on internal reporting or unverifiable tracking mechanisms. The findings closely align with Hola Prime's internally published performance data, including an average payout time of under 34 minutes.

The Deloitte review confirmed that 1.65% of payouts exceeded the one-hour window due to incomplete user information or operational exceptions, rather than systemic delays. Hola Prime's payout framework is designed to eliminate ambiguity before a withdrawal request is made, combining strict rule enforcement with real-time trader guidance to support its Zero Payout Denial Policy.

For the first time in the prop trading industry, a firm has opened its payout performance to independent review by a Big Four firm, marking a significant step toward verifiable transparency and accountability.

“Most firms talk about payouts. Very few are willing to have their numbers independently examined end-to-end,” said Somesh Kapuria, CEO of Hola Prime.“This review is not a marketing exercise, it is proof of execution. 1-hour payouts and zero payout denials aren't promises on a website, they are outcomes that have now been independently validated. If a firm is willing to subject itself to this level of scrutiny, it signals a standard of transparency and trust this industry has rarely seen. We've built our systems with nothing to hide, operating at a level of integrity traders can rely on.”

The milestone is further reinforced by Hola Prime 's growing Trustpilot presence, with over 1,000 verified reviews with an Excellent rating of 4.6 out of 5, reflecting consistent trader satisfaction. Feedback across the platform highlights fast payouts, responsive customer support, and clear trading conditions as key differentiators.

The prop trading industry has faced ongoing scrutiny around payout reliability, hidden rules and lack of verifiable data. Hola Prime's approach, combining independently reviewed performance metrics with publicly visible customer feedback, aims to set a higher standard for accountability and trust.

As the firm continues to expand its global trader base across LATAM, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the Americas, it is positioning itself at the forefront of a shift toward verifiable transparency in prop trading.

About Hola Prime

Hola Prime is a global prop trading firm offering funded trading accounts to skilled traders worldwide. Known for its 1-Hour Payout model, Hola Prime provides traders with access to significant capital across major financial instruments including Forex, commodities and indices. The firm has earned industry recognition including the Global Most Transparent Prop Firm 2025 award by Finance Magnates and the Fastest Payout Prop Firm MEA 2026 award by UF Awards. With a Trustpilot rating of 4.6 and a rapidly growing trader base, Hola Prime continues to redefine expectations in prop trading.

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Manya Bhardwaj

HolaPrime

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