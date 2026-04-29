DNS Security Insights For Cisos Report 2026: Why DNS Security Is No Longer A Supporting Capability, But Rather A Primary Defensive Layer In Modern Enterprise Security Architectures

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DNS has evolved into a critical control point in security architectures, offering a unique opportunity for early detection and disruption of cyberattacks. As a universal dependency across digital environments, modern enterprises must leverage DNS as a primary, intelligence-driven defensive layer to combat evolving threats.

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insights for CISOs: DNS Security" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report examines why DNS security is no longer a supporting capability, but rather a primary defensive layer in modern enterprise security architectures. It explores how threat actors exploit DNS infrastructure, why legacy detection-and-response approaches fail against AI-enabled adversaries, and why enterprises must adopt preemptive, intelligence-driven DNS security to reduce risk, complexity, and operational burden.

Long seen as a background utility focused on availability and performance, Domain Name System (DNS) has become one of the most strategically important control points in modern security architectures. In modern environments, DNS functions as a universal dependency across on-premises networks, cloud platforms, SaaS applications, and remote workforces. Every meaningful digital interaction begins with DNS. When a user clicks a link, opens an email attachment, launches a cloud application, or when malware attempts to contact command-and-control infrastructure, DNS resolution is typically the first required step.

DNS is not only foundational to nearly all Internet communications, but it is also the first observable point of most cyberattacks. As a result, DNS provides defenders with a rare opportunity to observe and disrupt attacks at their earliest possible stage.

Key Topics Covered:

The Strategic Imperative

Strategic Imperative for DNS Security



Introduction The Changing Nature of Cyberthreats in an AI-First World

Growth Opportunity Analysis: DNS as a Strategic Security Control Plane

Growth Opportunity Universe, DNS Security



Growth Opportunity 1: Combining Pre-Emptive Intelligence with DNS-Based Blocking

Growth Opportunity 2: Leveraging AI to Transform DNS Security from Filtering to Proactive Defense Growth Opportunity 3: Extending DNS Security to Secure Internet Access for Hybrid Workforces

Transformational Growth Journey



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