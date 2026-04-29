Retatrutide Crosses The Surgical Threshold, But The Real Race Has Just Started

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, TX, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PatentVest today released its latest PatentVest Pulse:

In April 2026, Eli Lilly's retatrutide delivered 28.7% mean weight loss, the first non-surgical therapy to match bariatric outcomes.

But the milestone didn't end the race. It changes it.

Everyone is focused on the 28.7%,” said Will Rosellini - Chief IP Officer at PatentVest.

“But that number is just the entry point. Once the mechanism works, the question shifts from who can build it to who controls it, and that's where most teams are underprepared.”

Across the landscape:



Novo Nordisk is building across multiple triple-agonist assets

Pfizer has entered through acquisition

Hanmi is advancing the only clinical-stage small-molecule triple

Innovent, Hengrui, and multiple Chinese sponsors are scaling pipeline depth Sanofi holds the largest IP position without a disclosed asset

27 programs. One validated mechanism.

What shifts now:

The question is no longer who can build these drugs.

It's:



Who can operate around the IP

Who gets blocked And who ends up paying to participate

Because 28.7% doesn't hold in the real world. And the gap between trial results and actual outcomes becomes the real battleground.

We call it:

The Last 20%.

This report maps:



The full pipeline

The deal layer shaping access And the IP structure that will define who captures value

About PatentVest

PatentVest is where intellectual property strategy meets execution. We partner with innovators and in-house legal teams to turn patent portfolios into value creation, combining seasoned IP counsel, analyst-driven intelligence, and a technology stack purpose-built for modern IP work. All at Better Quality and Greater Efficiency than Big Law. Whether you're protecting a breakthrough, evaluating a target, or building toward a liquidity event, our integrated Strategy and Legal Services help you move with clarity and speed. Let's talk about what your IP could be doing for you.

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