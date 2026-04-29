MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, CA, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noam Digital Marketing announced the continued expansion of its structured marketing education programs across the United States and Israel, reflecting increased demand for strategy-focused training models among entrepreneurs, business owners, and marketing professionals operating in competitive digital environments.







Noam Digital Marketing Expands Structured Marketing Education Programs Across U.S. and Israel

The expansion includes broader access to the company's educational frameworks, which are designed to support long-term marketing planning, operational consistency, and decision-making processes that extend beyond platform-specific tactics.

Addressing Gaps in Marketing Education

As digital marketing continues to evolve rapidly, industry participants have identified a growing gap between short-term tactical execution and long-term strategic planning. Noam Digital Marketing's programs are structured to address this gap by focusing on foundational marketing principles, including positioning, messaging clarity, and system-based execution.

Rather than emphasizing platform updates or short-term trends, the company's training model is centered on developing repeatable frameworks that can be applied across different industries and market conditions.

This approach aligns with a broader shift within the industry toward system-based marketing practices, where businesses prioritize structured strategies over isolated tactics.

Structured Training Model for Business Application

The company delivers its programs through a combination of structured coursework, applied mentorship, and operational frameworks designed for real-world implementation. Participants include entrepreneurs, independent marketing professionals, and in-house marketing teams seeking to establish more consistent and scalable marketing processes.

Across its programs and advisory work, Noam Digital Marketing has provided training to more than 500 students in the United States and Israel and has supported over 1,000 businesses through structured marketing frameworks and strategic guidance.

Program participants apply structured methodologies to define value propositions, organize marketing activities, and maintain consistency across multiple channels. The frameworks are designed to support ongoing business operations rather than isolated campaign execution.

Cross-Border Program Growth

Originally established with operations in Israel, Noam Digital Marketing has expanded its professional activity into the United States, with Los Angeles serving as a central hub for its U.S.-based programs. The company builds and operates structured marketing programs across both countries, supporting a cross-border client and participant base.

The expansion focuses on increasing accessibility to training programs and supporting professionals working in both local and global business environments.

Emphasis on Long-Term Marketing Systems

Noam Digital Marketing's approach is based on the development of structured marketing systems that prioritize clarity, consistency, and long-term sustainability. These systems are designed to help businesses maintain stable marketing operations despite ongoing changes in technology, advertising platforms, and consumer behavior.

The company's methodology has been applied across multiple industries, including advisory involvement in business transactions exceeding $500,000 within the construction sector.

By focusing on strategic infrastructure rather than short-term tactics, the company's programs aim to support businesses in building durable marketing processes that can evolve over time.

Contribution to Professional Marketing Standards

Industry participants have increasingly emphasized the need for clearer standards and structured methodologies within the marketing field. Noam Digital Marketing's programs contribute to this shift by introducing consistent frameworks and a unified strategic approach to marketing practice.

The company was founded by Noam Cohen, who leads the development of system-based marketing methodologies and educational programs. Her work has become associated with structured approaches to marketing strategy that emphasize repeatability, clarity, and long-term execution.

This approach is intended to support professionals in transitioning from reactive execution toward more structured, strategy-led decision-making models.

Continued Program Development

As part of its ongoing expansion, Noam Digital Marketing plans to continue refining its educational frameworks and expanding program availability to meet growing demand. The company's focus remains on providing structured training models that align with long-term business development and professional growth.

About Noam Digital Marketing

Noam Digital Marketing is an international marketing education and consulting firm operating across Israel and the United States. The company specializes in structured marketing training programs, strategic frameworks, and system-based approaches designed to support long-term business growth and operational consistency.

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