Glass Joins Mastercard Start Path To Advance Modern Infrastructure For Public Sector Finance

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Silicon Valley GovTech company Glass Mastercard Start Path's inaugural Corporate Solutions program - advancing its mission to build intelligent infrastructure for the next era of public finance and modernize how governments buy, pay, and move public dollars.

Glass was selected to join a cohort of high-potential fintech companies shaping how large organizations operate, spend, and move money. This group is part of Mastercard Start Path's portfolio of 500+ startups across 60+ countries. Since 2014, the program has been helping fuel the future of financial infrastructure - with many companies reaching unicorn status and entering public markets.

“Governments represent one of the largest and most consequential markets in the world, yet the infrastructure behind how public dollars are spent, paid, and moved remains outdated,” said Paola Santana, CEO of Glass.“Through our participation in Mastercard Start Path, we're accelerating our ability to deliver scalable, real-world solutions that bring transparency, efficiency, and intelligence to public sector procurement and payment teams.”

Mastercard Start Path connects high-growth fintechs with hands-on collaboration, innovation opportunities, and access to its global network of banks, merchants, and technology partners.

Through the program, Glass gains access to Mastercard's global ecosystem, unlocking new opportunities to scale procurement and payment infrastructure for governments and public sector organizations worldwide.

“This opportunity represents an important step forward in modernizing governments and the public sector,” added Santana.“We're building the systems that enable the world's largest buyers to operate with greater efficiency, visibility, and trust.”

About Glass

Glass is a Silicon Valley technology company transforming how governments buy, pay, and manage public spending at scale. Through its AI-powered platforms-G-Commerce, a government e-commerce marketplace, and Glass Pay, a modern payment processing and disbursement solution-Glass digitizes the most frequent and underserved layer of public finance: transactions under $15,000, representing a $600 billion U.S. and $4.4 trillion global market. By combining intelligent procurement workflows, compliant purchasing infrastructure, and programmable payment systems, Glass enables Federal, State, and Local agencies to operate with greater speed, transparency, and control. The company's platforms have supported millions of products procured and empower hundreds of government agencies to streamline operations while unlocking up to 33% in budget efficiency. Glass is one of a select group of companies designated under the U.S. General Services Administration Commercial Platforms Program, enabling it to serve federal agencies nationwide. Backed by leading investors including Google and recognized by Bloomberg, Stanford University, and Forbes, Glass is building the next generation of public finance infrastructure for the largest buyers in the world.

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Caitlin Danielson

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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