TAPCO Launches New Mobile RRFB Crosswalk

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The portable cart-based system enables on-demand crosswalk setup at mid-block locations.

BROWN DEER, Wis., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traffic and Parking Control Co., LLC. (TAPCO), a manufacturer, distributor and service provider of roadway safety innovations, is thrilled to announce the launch of the new Mobile RRFB Crosswalk-a portable addition to TAPCO's Smart Crosswalk Portfolio.

With 70 years in business, TAPCO is an established industry leader in developing technologies that improve pedestrian safety-including last year's launch of their new Smart Crosswalk Portfolio and smart city platform, TAPCO Smart Hub.

Now, the Mobile RRFB Crosswalk allows agencies to temporarily establish a highly visible crossing at any mid-block or unmarked location. Designed for easy plug-and-play setup, the cart-based system can be relocated as needed to adapt to changing conditions and traffic patterns, such as farmers markets, festivals or other events.

The system includes a pair of portable carts that work together to create a clear, recognizable pedestrian crossing. Each cart is equipped with a smart controller, Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons (RRFBs), push button, solar panel, battery and a static pedestrian sign with a down arrow.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

"TAPCO is proud to expand our portfolio with a portable system that allows agencies to set up a safe crosswalk environment anywhere, on demand,” said Aleischa Kronshagen, Senior Product Owner at TAPCO.“Mid-block crossings are some of the most dangerous areas for vulnerable road users-especially in dynamic environments like community events, facility construction areas and locations where stationary RRFBs have been knocked down. The Mobile RRFB Crosswalk lets communities respond immediately to safety risks with a proven countermeasure that can be deployed in minutes, immediately increasing driver awareness and significantly improving yielding behavior.”

RRFB Pedestrian Crosswalk Systems such as this one are proven to improve driver yield rates by as much as 98% at uncontrolled pedestrian crossings, according to studies conducted by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).

TAPCO's Mobile RRFB Crosswalk is now available for purchase.

ABOUT TAPCO

As an industry-leading innovator, TAPCO manufactures, distributes and services a wide portfolio of traffic safety solutions designed to increase safe travels for all. Since 1956, TAPCO's mission has been to save lives by setting the standard for delivering reliable, cutting-edge traffic safety enhancements. From our Wrong-Way Mitigation and Smart Crosswalk Portfolio to our leading line of LED-enhanced BlinkerSign® solutions, safety is at the heart of all TAPCO innovations. For more information, please visit TAPCO's website and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Grey

Senior Content Marketing Manager

Traffic and Parking Control Co., LLC (TAPCO)

...

414-248-5753