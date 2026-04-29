1,4-Diisopropylbenzene Industry Outlook Report 2026-2036
Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "1,4-Diisopropylbenzene Market Outlook 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The 14-diisopropylbenzene market is valued at USD 139.10 million in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 222.38 million by 2036, registering a CAGR of 4.24%. In 2026, the industry size of the global 14-diisopropylbenzene market is expected to be USD 146.85 million. The growing agrochemical industry is a key driver of the 14-diisopropylbenzene (DIPB) market, as the compound is widely used as an intermediate in the production of herbicides and pesticides that are essential for securing healthy and high-quality harvests.
Global Segmentation 1,4-diisopropylbenzene Analysis (2026-2036)
By Purity Level
- < 95%, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F -98%, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F -99%, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F -99.5%, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F >99.5%, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
By Application
- Chemical Intermediates, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F Surfactants and Cleaning Agents, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F Pharmaceutical Intermediates, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F Agrochemical, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F Lubricants & Additives, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F Polymer Synthesis, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F Antioxidants, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F Stabilizers, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F Others, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
By End-Use
- Chemical & Petrochemical, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F Electronics & Electrical, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F Agriculture, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F Automotive & Transportation, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F Consumer Gods, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F Paint and Coatings, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F Textiles, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F Aerospace, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F Research and Development, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F Others, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
By Application
- Automotive, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F Factory Automation, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F Data Servers, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F Consumer Electronics, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F Mobile Phones, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F Others, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
Company Market Share, 2036 (%)
- Business Profile of Key Enterprise Eastman Chemical Company BASF SE Dow Chemical Company Evonik Industries AG SI Group, Inc Goodyear Chemicals Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd Kanto Chemical Co., Inc SAGECHEM Syntechem Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. An Outline of the Global 1,4-Diisopropylbenzene Market
2. Research Methodology & Approach
3. Executive Summary
4. Growth Drivers
5. Major Roadblocks
6. Opportunities
7. Prevalent Trends
8. Government Regulation
9. Growth Outlook
10. Competitive White Space Analysis - Identifying Untapped Market Gaps
11. Risk Overview
12. SWOT
13. Technological Advancement
14. Technology Maturity Matrix for 1,4-Diisopropylbenzene
15. Recent News
16. Regional Demand
17. Global 1,4-Diisopropylbenzene by Geography - Strategic Comparative Analysis
18. Strategic Segment Analysis: 1,4-diisopropylbenzene Demand Landscape
19. Global 1,4-Diisopropylbenzene Demand Trends Driven by Sustainability, DIPB Grades, Digital Process Optimization (2026-2036)
20. Root Cause Analysis (RCA) for discovering problems of the 1,4-Diisopropylbenzene Porter Five Forces
21. PESTLE
22. Comparative Positioning
23. 1,4-Diisopropylbenzene - Key Player Analysis (2036)
24. Competitive Landscape: Key Suppliers/Players
25. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment