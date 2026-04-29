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1,4-Diisopropylbenzene Industry Outlook Report 2026-2036


2026-04-29 10:32:07
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 14-diisopropylbenzene market presents opportunities driven by its role as an intermediate in agrochemicals, particularly herbicides and pesticides, which are crucial for advancing agricultural productivity and ensuring quality harvests.

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "1,4-Diisopropylbenzene Market Outlook 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The 14-diisopropylbenzene market is valued at USD 139.10 million in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 222.38 million by 2036, registering a CAGR of 4.24%. In 2026, the industry size of the global 14-diisopropylbenzene market is expected to be USD 146.85 million. The growing agrochemical industry is a key driver of the 14-diisopropylbenzene (DIPB) market, as the compound is widely used as an intermediate in the production of herbicides and pesticides that are essential for securing healthy and high-quality harvests.

Global Segmentation 1,4-diisopropylbenzene Analysis (2026-2036)

By Purity Level

  • < 95%, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • -98%, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • -99%, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • -99.5%, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • >99.5%, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

By Application

  • Chemical Intermediates, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Surfactants and Cleaning Agents, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Pharmaceutical Intermediates, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Agrochemical, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Lubricants & Additives, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Polymer Synthesis, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Antioxidants, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Stabilizers, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Others, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

By End-Use

  • Chemical & Petrochemical, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Electronics & Electrical, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Agriculture, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Automotive & Transportation, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Consumer Gods, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Paint and Coatings, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Textiles, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Aerospace, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Research and Development, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Others, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

By Application

  • Automotive, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Factory Automation, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Data Servers, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Consumer Electronics, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Mobile Phones, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Others, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Company Market Share, 2036 (%)

  • Business Profile of Key Enterprise
  • Eastman Chemical Company
  • BASF SE
  • Dow Chemical Company
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • SI Group, Inc
  • Goodyear Chemicals
  • Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd
  • Kanto Chemical Co., Inc
  • SAGECHEM
  • Syntechem Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:
1. An Outline of the Global 1,4-Diisopropylbenzene Market
2. Research Methodology & Approach
3. Executive Summary
4. Growth Drivers
5. Major Roadblocks
6. Opportunities
7. Prevalent Trends
8. Government Regulation
9. Growth Outlook
10. Competitive White Space Analysis - Identifying Untapped Market Gaps
11. Risk Overview
12. SWOT
13. Technological Advancement
14. Technology Maturity Matrix for 1,4-Diisopropylbenzene
15. Recent News
16. Regional Demand
17. Global 1,4-Diisopropylbenzene by Geography - Strategic Comparative Analysis
18. Strategic Segment Analysis: 1,4-diisopropylbenzene Demand Landscape
19. Global 1,4-Diisopropylbenzene Demand Trends Driven by Sustainability, DIPB Grades, Digital Process Optimization (2026-2036)
20. Root Cause Analysis (RCA) for discovering problems of the 1,4-Diisopropylbenzene Porter Five Forces
21. PESTLE
22. Comparative Positioning
23. 1,4-Diisopropylbenzene - Key Player Analysis (2036)
24. Competitive Landscape: Key Suppliers/Players
25. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors
For more information about this report visit

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