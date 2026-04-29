Associa Shares Spring Maintenance Resources To Help Homeowners And Communities Reduce Seasonal Risk

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seasonal guidance from Associa OnCall offers practical steps to prepare homes, common areas and outdoor amenities ahead of warmer weather and spring storms

RICHARDSON, Texas, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry's largest residential community management company, encourages homeowners, board members, and community managers to use spring cleaning as an opportunity to prepare homes as warmer weather and storm season approach.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. experienced 403 weather and climate disasters from 1980 to 2024 with losses exceeding $1 billion each, totaling more than $2.9 trillion in damage. For homeowners and community associations, that national trend underscores the value of routine seasonal upkeep, from clearing gutters and storm drains to securing outdoor furniture and reviewing emergency plans.

“Spring maintenance is one of the most important opportunities homeowners and community leaders have to prevent small problems from becoming costly repairs,” said Jamie Luke, senior vice president of Associa OnCall, Associa's maintenance division.“A roof leak, clogged gutter, cracked sidewalk, or damaged tree limb may seem minor, but those issues can quickly affect safety, property appearance, insurance exposure, and resident confidence.”

To help communities address their spring-cleaning needs, Associa shared two seasonal resources:

Developed with insights from Jamie Luke, the company's seasonal guidance includes an HOA Spring Maintenance Toolkit and an HOA Spring Inspections Checklist. Together, the materials offer practical guidance on preparing for spring, including:



Walk the property. Check roofs for missing shingles, leaks and water damage; review soffits, windows, screens, gutters and siding for warping, cracks, clogs or signs of water intrusion.

Prepare for storms. Clear gutters, downspouts, storm drains and catch basins; remove debris from swales; trim trees; secure benches and lightweight outdoor furniture; check roof fasteners; test emergency lighting and confirm surge protection.

Review key documents. Update governing documents, amenity permits, vendor contracts, insurance policy details, emergency contact information, evacuation guidance, community site plans and debris management plans.

Inspect common areas and amenities. Look for cracked walkways, unstable stairways, loose flooring, fire safety hazards and deferred repairs in pools, playgrounds, fitness rooms, clubhouses, walking paths, parks and picnic areas.

Refresh landscaping and curb appeal. Clean up damaged plants and trees, adjust watering schedules, fertilize lawns and garden beds, prune bushes, mow common areas consistently and address irrigation issues that create slippery conditions. Get ahead of pests and safety concerns. Repair cracks in walls and foundations, check seals around doors and windows, clean up standing water, replace worn bulbs, make sure streetlights and signs work and evaluate access to community amenities.

Through Associa OnCall, Associa's maintenance division, communities can access on-demand maintenance, restorative services, simple home repairs, large-scale construction projects, community project oversight, inspections and certifications, cleaning, annual operations maintenance, and general maintenance, including plumbing, carpentry, flooring and painting.

“Well-maintained communities do more than look good,” Luke said.“They help residents feel safer, preserve long-term value, and create places people are proud to call home. Spring is the right time to reset expectations, complete preventive work, and prepare for a season when residents are relying on common spaces more often.”

Homeowners, board members and community managers can access Associa's spring maintenance resources through Associa's online resource hub.

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About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 19,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit .

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