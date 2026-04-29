Advanced Process Control Market Size To Grow USD 7.32 Billion By 2035 Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. Advanced Process Control Market was valued at USD 0.90 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.42 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 10.37% from 2026-2035. Based on the nation's massive oil and gas refining capacity, the second-largest chemical industry in the world, and a pharmaceutical manufacturing sector that is increasingly subject to FDA Process Analytical Technology guidance that APC directly enables, the United States is the most developed Advanced Process Control market in the world. Austin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Process Control Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider, “ The Advanced Process Control Market Size was valued at USD 2.73 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 7.32 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.37% from 2026-2035.” Accelerating Industry Automation to Boost Market Growth Globally For the appropriate scale of operation, the economic argument for advanced process control has always been strong, but a number of convergent factors are making it more appealing than ever for a greater variety of operators. APC is one of the most measurable instruments for controlling energy usage without compromising throughput or product quality, and energy price volatility has risen to the top of the cost management agenda for manufacturers of energy-intensive processes. The data infrastructure investment needed to adopt APC has decreased, lowering the effective barrier to entry, due to the digitization of process plant instrumentation, more sensors, better data historians, and enhanced network connectivity. Get a Sample Report of Advanced Process Control Market Forecast @



Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Aspen Technology, Inc (AspenTech)

Honeywell International Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

General Electric Company (GE Vernova)

AVEVA Group plc (Schneider Electric)

Pavilion Technologies (Rockwell)

KBC Advanced Technologies (Yokogawa)

Spartan Controls Ltd.

Apex Optimization Inc.

DMC3 (Kelley-Mahon)

ProcessECC Inc.

Tecnimont ICB Pvt. Ltd.

Control Station, Inc.

Quanta Associates Perceptive Engineering Ltd. Advanced Process Control Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 2.73 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 7.32 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.37% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Component (Hardware, Software, Service)

. By Technology (Advanced Regulatory Control, Multivariable Model Predictive Control, Sequential Control, Inferential Control, Compressor Control)

. By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises)

. By End Use (Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Energy & Power, Paper & Pulp, Mining, Minerals, and Metals, Food & Beverages, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

​​​​By Technology

Advanced Regulatory Control maintained the largest technology share of approximately 33% in 2025 as ARC sits at the interface between basic PID control and full model predictive control. Multivariable Model Predictive Control is the fastest-growing technology segment at approximately 12.41% CAGR owing to the progressive expansion of MPC from its historic base in large-scale refining and petrochemicals into adjacent industries.

By Offering

Software held approximately 44% of the Advanced Process Control Market in 2025 due to the fundamental nature of modern APC as an intelligence layer rather than a hardware system. Services segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 12.38% through 2035 as APC systems require ongoing model maintenance, performance monitoring, and re-identification.

By End User

Oil and Gas retained the leading end-user position at approximately 27% of market revenue in 2025 owing to the increasing use in different application domains including distillation, fluid catalytic cracking and hydrotreating globally. Pharmaceuticals is projected to grow at the highest end-user CAGR of approximately 14.04% through 2035, driven by the FDA and EMA's explicit embrace of APC-enabled continuous manufacturing globally.

Regional Insights:

With a revenue share of over 38% in 2025, North America dominated the worldwide advanced process control market. The world's largest single base of APC deployments is the U.S. oil refining complex, which operates around 130 active refineries with a total capacity surpassing 18 million barrels per day. The continuous upgrading of aging process units is driving consistent upgrade spending.

With a predicted CAGR of roughly 12.20% through 2035, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region due to the quick capacity expansion of process industries in China, India, South Korea, and Southeast Asia as well as the gradual adoption of automation and digitalization in manufacturing operations that were previously less instrumented than their Western counterparts.

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Recent Developments:



2026: AspenTech released Aspen Mtell 2026 with an integrated generative AI model-building capability that autonomously constructs initial MPC process models from existing historian data, reducing the traditional model identification phase from 8-12 weeks of specialist engineering to less than two weeks for standard distillation and reaction unit configurations. 2025: Honeywell Process Solutions expanded its Profit Controller MPC platform with new cloud-native deployment architecture and an AI-driven model health monitoring module that automatically detects process model mismatch and initiates model re-identification routines, reducing the need for scheduled manual model maintenance at deployed refinery and chemical plant installations.

Exclusive Sections of the Advanced Process Control Market Report (The USPs):



PROCESS CONTROL & PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION METRICS – helps you evaluate reductions in process variability, improvements in control accuracy, and enhanced stability and real-time monitoring efficiency.

AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGY & CONTROL EFFICIENCY ANALYSIS – helps you understand performance gains across advanced control technologies, including predictive accuracy, response time, and reduced downtime and energy consumption.

OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY & ERROR REDUCTION INSIGHTS – helps you assess reductions in operational deviations, manual interventions, and process errors, leading to improved consistency and productivity.

ENTERPRISE ADOPTION & SCALABILITY METRICS – helps you analyze demand across SMEs and large enterprises, along with improvements in scalability, cost efficiency, and system integration.

END-USE INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE & UTILIZATION ANALYSIS – helps you identify adoption across industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and energy, along with gains in production efficiency and quality control. INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION TRENDS – helps you understand market growth driven by increasing adoption of automation solutions and the need for advanced process optimization.

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