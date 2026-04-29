Global Wound Care Market To Reach USD 30.48 Billion By 2030 Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advanced wound care technologies, aging populations, and expanding healthcare access position the sector for sustained global growth through 2030

Delray Beach, FL, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wound care market is forecast to grow from USD 22.22 billion in 2025 to USD 30.48 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The market is gaining momentum as healthcare systems worldwide respond to increasing chronic disease prevalence, traumatic injuries, burn cases, and the medical needs of a growing geriatric population.

As providers, payers, and manufacturers focus on improving patient outcomes while controlling long-term treatment costs, wound management has become a strategic priority across hospitals, clinics, homecare settings, and long-term care facilities.

Why the Wound Care Market Matters Now

What is driving demand today? A sharp rise in chronic wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, surgical wounds, and accident-related trauma is increasing the need for faster, safer, and more effective healing solutions.

Why is this relevant to executives now? Delayed wound healing can significantly increase hospitalization costs, resource utilization, and readmission risk. For healthcare leaders, efficient wound care is no longer only a clinical issue, it is an operational and financial priority.

Supportive reimbursement frameworks and government healthcare initiatives are also helping expand access to treatment. At the same time, emerging economies are creating new revenue opportunities for manufacturers seeking untapped growth markets.

Market Growth Drivers Strengthening Global Demand

Increasing traumatic injuries remain a major catalyst for market expansion. According to cited industry data, road traffic accidents account for approximately 1.3 million deaths annually, while millions more suffer nonfatal injuries requiring wound treatment. Industrial accidents add further demand, with an estimated 270 million workplace incidents globally each year.

How does this impact healthcare systems? More trauma cases require immediate and ongoing wound management, increasing demand for dressings, surgical wound products, biologics, and therapy devices.

The rising diabetes burden is another core factor. Diabetic foot ulcers continue to be one of the leading causes of hospitalization among diabetic patients, creating sustained need for specialized wound care solutions.

Technology Reshaping the Industry

Where is the next wave of value creation emerging? Technology-enabled wound management.

Smart bandages capable of detecting infection and transmitting healing data in real time are advancing personalized care. Extended-wear negative pressure wound therapy systems are improving patient comfort and enabling treatment beyond hospital walls.

Manufacturers are also increasing investment in biologics, enzymatic debridement, antimicrobial dressings, and sensor-enabled wound products. These innovations are expected to improve healing speed, reduce complications, and support care decentralization into home settings.

For CEOs and investors, this signals a market where product differentiation and R&D execution can directly influence share gains.

Challenges Leaders Must Address

Despite strong growth prospects, barriers remain.

Advanced wound care products such as bioengineered skin substitutes, antimicrobial dressings, and NPWT systems often remain expensive, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. Limited reimbursement coverage and constrained healthcare budgets can slow adoption.

Who else faces pressure? Providers managing chronic wounds. Frequent dressing changes, repeat follow-ups, sterile infrastructure needs, and cold-chain requirements increase the total cost of care.

Another pressing challenge is the shortage of trained healthcare professionals. Effective wound treatment requires specialized assessment, product selection, monitoring, and evidence-based protocols. Without sufficient training, adoption of newer technologies may lag.

Segment Insights

By product, advanced wound care products held the largest market share in 2024. Growth in this segment is supported by increasing chronic wound incidence, rising hospital-acquired infections, and continuous product innovation.

By wound type, chronic wounds accounted for the largest market share in 2024, reflecting the growing burden of diabetes, vascular disease, and aging populations.

By end user, hospitals & clinics led the market in 2024 due to their specialized staff, advanced equipment, and ability to treat complex wound cases efficiently.

Regional Outlook

North America held the largest market share in 2024, supported by high healthcare spending, strong adoption of advanced therapies, leading industry participants, and increasing chronic wound prevalence.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by aging populations, improving healthcare infrastructure, and expanding access to modern wound care solutions.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players shaping the global wound care market include Solventum, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Smith+Nephew, Cardinal Health, Mölnlycke AB, Convatec Group PLC, Coloplast Group, Medtronic, and Baxter, among others.

These companies are competing through acquisitions, distribution expansion, partnerships, product launches, and sustained R&D investment.

Recent Strategic Developments

In April 2024, Smith+Nephew introduced the RENASYS EDGE System for homecare patients with chronic wounds.

In January 2025, Cardinal Health opened a distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas, supporting its At-Home Solutions business.

In July 2024, Owens & Minor acquired Rotech Healthcare for USD 1.36 billion, strengthening its home-based care footprint.

Strategic Outlook

How should decision-makers respond? Healthcare providers may prioritize scalable wound pathways, procurement efficiency, and workforce training. Manufacturers may focus on affordability, innovation, and emerging-market expansion. Investors may see opportunity in connected care, biologics, and home-based treatment models.

As healthcare systems move toward value-based care, wound management is becoming a measurable driver of clinical performance, patient satisfaction, and cost control.

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