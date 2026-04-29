Bengal Not A Cliffhanger, BJP Ahead In 3 Exit Polls One Projects Win For Mamata

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Out of four exit polls, three agencies have projected a comfortable victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Trinamool Congress in the keenly contested Assembly elections in West Bengal, potentially ending weeks of suspense over the outcome.

According to most exit polls, the BJP is seen surging ahead of the ruling party by a modest margin, while other parties, including the Congress and Left parties, are facing a drubbing and near-total decimation.

Two pollsters -- Matrize and P-Marq -- have projected a clear victory for the BJP, with the party crossing the halfway mark of 148, while the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is seen trailing at around 120–140 seats.

Only one pollster has projected the Trinamool Congress returning to power, a result that would mark a fourth consecutive term for Mamata Banerjee.

According to Matrize, the BJP is set to win 146–161 seats in the 294-member Assembly, while the Trinamool Congress is projected to secure 125–160 seats. Others are expected to remain on the margins with around 6–10 seats.

As per P-Marq, the BJP's tally is seen crossing the majority mark on its own, with the upper estimate reaching 175 seats, while the Trinamool Congress is projected at 118–138 seats. Here too, other parties are unlikely to make a significant impact.

According to Poll Diary, the BJP is projected to bag 142–171 seats, while the Trinamool Congress may secure 99–127 seats. Others are expected to win around 5–10 seats.

Peoples Pulse, the only exit poll projecting a Trinamool Congress victory, indicates a clear edge for the ruling party.

It predicts 177–187 seats for the Trinamool Congress and 95–100 seats for the BJP. Others again are expected to remain marginal in what has largely turned into a BJP versus Trinamool contest rather than a multi-polar fight.

Notably, West Bengal has emerged as one of the most keenly contested political battlegrounds, with the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP locked in a direct contest, keeping both pollsters and voters closely watching the outcome.

The key question has been whether the BJP will be able to breach Mamata Banerjee's stronghold or continue to play second fiddle, as in the previous election.

With the second phase of the Assembly elections witnessing heavy voter turnout, the fate of candidates and parties now stands sealed. The first phase recorded around 93 per cent polling, while the second phase saw 89.99 per cent turnout till 5 p.m.