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US Vs Europe: A Widening Performance Gap Driven By Fundamentals
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) By Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital
Over the past month, global equity markets have diverged sharply, with US indices pushing to fresh highs while European markets have struggled to keep pace. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 have surged beyond pre-conflict levels, while the DAX 40 and STOXX 600 have lagged, consolidating or drifting lower. This divergence reflects not just sentiment, but a clear structural difference in how each region is absorbing the current macro environment. DAX 40, EU STOXX 600, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 daily charts -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" width="501" height="290" data-bit="iit" /> The bottom line: The past month has reinforced a familiar theme: US exceptionalism remains intact. While European equities are more sensitive to external shocks and cyclical pressures, US markets are being driven by earnings, margins and structural growth. For now, markets are making a clear distinction:
Over the past month, global equity markets have diverged sharply, with US indices pushing to fresh highs while European markets have struggled to keep pace. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 have surged beyond pre-conflict levels, while the DAX 40 and STOXX 600 have lagged, consolidating or drifting lower. This divergence reflects not just sentiment, but a clear structural difference in how each region is absorbing the current macro environment. DAX 40, EU STOXX 600, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 daily charts -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" width="501" height="290" data-bit="iit" /> The bottom line: The past month has reinforced a familiar theme: US exceptionalism remains intact. While European equities are more sensitive to external shocks and cyclical pressures, US markets are being driven by earnings, margins and structural growth. For now, markets are making a clear distinction:
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The US is a growth and profitability story
Europe is a macro and energy sensitivity story
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