Sports Online Live Video Streaming Market Report 2026 Revenue To Grow From $31.8 Billion In 2025 To $83.6 Billion By 2030 5G Adoption, AI Sports Analytics, And Personalized Content Drive Growth

The global sports online live video streaming market has experienced significant growth in recent years, with an expected increase from $31.86 billion in 2025 to $38.76 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6%. This surge is driven by factors such as early broadband adoption, smartphone proliferation, heightened interest in global sporting events, social media expansion, and digital content distribution. Regionally, North America led the market in 2025, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing by 2030.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to expand further, reaching $83.63 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 21.2%. This future growth is attributed to the rising demand for 5G-ready streaming, AI-enhanced sports analytics, augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR) interactive sports experiences, personalized content expansion, and increased investments in cloud-based streaming technologies. Key trends for the coming years include real-time viewer engagement, growth in subscription-based models, multi-device accessibility, localization of regional sports content, and interactive gamified viewing experiences.

Expanded internet penetration is a major factor spurring this growth, driven by improved infrastructure, lower costs, and the proliferation of mobile devices. Sports live streaming serves as a catalyst for increased internet use, promoting access to high-speed services. For example, in February 2024, the International Telecommunication Union reported an increase in global internet users from 5.1 billion in 2022 to 5.4 billion in 2023, underscoring the internet's growing role in media consumption.

Leading companies are introducing competitive streaming platforms to offer exclusive content, enhance user engagement with interactive features, and ensure seamless experiences across devices. In November 2023, Amazon Prime Video launched FanCode, a platform providing live streams of sports like cricket and football, paired with interactive components like live scores and player insights.

Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the market. In November 2025, Sportradar Group AG acquired IMG Arena for $0.225 billion, aiming to expand its sports media and data distribution capabilities, leveraging IMG Arena's event rights and streaming inventory.

Detailed Segmentation and Coverage:



Identify market segments across sports (e.g., Basketball, Football, Baseball, Tennis, Cricket), products (e.g., Streaming Platforms, Media Websites, Social Media Platforms), and applications (e.g., TVs, Mobile Phones). Subsegments include league types, interactive streams, and viewing platforms differentiated by payment models.

Leading Companies: AT&T Inc., YouTube LLC, ESPN Inc., Fox Sports Media Group, and other industry leaders.

Geographic Coverage: Countries include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, and more, across regions like Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America. Data and Access: Provides time series analysis (five years historic, ten years forecast), sourced data references, and flexible delivery formats (Word, PDF, Excel Dashboard).

Core Benefits of the Report:



Obtain a global view with coverage across 16 significant geographies.

Analyze how geopolitical factors, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory changes impact the market.

Develop region-specific strategies based on localized data and insights.

Pinpoint key growth areas for investment.

Leverage forecast data and market drivers to gain competitive advantage.

Understand consumer behavior through end-user analysis.

Measure performance against key competitors through market share analysis and brand assessments.

Evaluate the total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring.

Integrate high-quality data into strategic presentations. Access the latest data updates alongside an Excel data sheet for streamlined extraction and analysis.

Key Attributes