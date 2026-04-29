Riyan Parag Caught Vaping On Camera: Will BCCI Act Against RR Captain? IPL 2026 SHOCKER
Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has landed in controversy after being caught on camera allegedly vaping during an IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur. The viral clip, captured during a live broadcast, has triggered massive backlash online and raised serious legal and ethical questions. With e-cigarettes banned in India under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (2019), could this incident lead to action from the BCCI? Despite scoring a quick 29 off 16 balls in a successful 223-run chase, Parag now finds himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. The incident has also reignited the debate around dressing room privacy, as IPL captains had earlier raised concerns about cameras inside team areas. Is this a breach of law, a careless mistake, or a privacy violation? Watch the full story.
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