Delhi University To Launch Buddhist Studies Centre, Nano Medical Building

Centre for Advanced Studies in Buddhist Studies

The University of Delhi is set to establish a Centre for Advanced Studies in Buddhist Studies. According to Delhi University, administrative approval for Phase I of this project has already been received from the Ministry of Minority Affairs under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) scheme. The objective of this Centre would be to facilitate collaboration between the University and the Ministry to enhance educational opportunities for minority communities in India, particularly in the field of Buddhist Studies, through establishment and strengthening of the required infrastructure for undertaking Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Ph.D and research programs. The University will organize training programs and workshops for faculty members involved in teaching Buddhist Studies courses to enhance their pedagogical skills and subject knowledge

New Infrastructure Projects Approved

The Executive Council of the University of Delhi has also approved the construction of a building for the Institute of Nano Medical Sciences at Maurice Nagar. An in-principle approval of Rs 174.20 crore has been granted for the project, and the preparation of detailed estimates and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been entrusted to the Central Public Works Department.

The Building Committee has also approved a revised estimate of Rs 233.35 crore for the construction of studio apartments at the Dhaka Complex. This construction, intended for hostel facilities, had already received approval from the Ministry of Education, under which an estimated loan of Rs 161 crore was to be provided through HEFA.

At the Delhi School of Economics, located in the North Campus of Delhi University, the revised built-up area for the construction of two academic blocks has been approved at approximately 4,406.12 square metres. This revision has been made by reducing the number of trees to be removed or relocated from 67 to 33. The proposal remains within the previously approved estimated cost of Rs 246.80 crore. (ANI)

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