No Post-Poll Violence: Bengal CEO Urges Peace After Successful Polls

CEO Appeals for Peace, Confirms Paramilitary to Stay

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal on Wednesday emphasised that there should be "no post-poll violence" and said that elections have been successfully held for the two-phase assembly elections. The CEO also claimed that voters were satisfied to see that names of deceased voters were "removed" from the electoral rolls after the Special Intensive Review (SIR) "... This time the elections here are being successfully conducted in two phases. In the future, elections will take place in a single phase... I would appeal to the people to come and definitely cast their votes before 6 PM... The voters have seen that the names of deceased voters have been removed, and they are happy about that with the SIR. Just as the elections have been peaceful, there should be no violence after the elections... This should not happen, and the Election Commission and the Ministry of Home Affairs have decided that battalions and companies of several paramilitary forces will remain here after the elections," CEO Agarwal told ANI.

High Voter Turnout in Final Phase

Meanwhile, the final phase of polling for the high-octane West Bengal assembly elections concluded at 6 PM on Wednesday, with voter turnout hitting remarkable numbers at 90% before the closing hour. Till 5 PM, Purba Bardhaman district continued to maintain the lead with a whopping turnout of 92.46%, followed by Hooghly (90.34%), Nadia (90.28%), Howrah (89.44%) and North 24 Paraganas. South 24 Paraganas witnessed a turnout of 89.74% and 89.57% respectively.

The healthy figures highlight an intense wave of voter participation across both states as polling for the 294-member Legislative Assembly drew to a close, setting the stage for counting scheduled on May 4. The main contest in West Bengal in the 2026 Assembly polls is between the incumbent Trinamool Congress seeking to defend its throne for a fourth consecutive term and the resurgent BJP, looking for a historic victory in the state. (ANI)

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