MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Classic Genetics Meet Modern Growing: Inside Barney's Farm "Back to the Future" Initiative

April 29, 2026 9:15 AM EDT | Source: Reportable, Inc.

Watsonville, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - Barney's Farm Genetics ("Barney's Farm"), a global leader in cannabis genetics, is expanding its operational footprint in the United States while reintroducing some of the most influential cannabis genetics ever developed--Skunk #1, Hindu Kush, Northern Lights, AK-47, White Widow, Amnesia Haze, Master Kush, Afghan Hash Plant, and G13 Haze-- adapted for modern cultivation environments.

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Key Takeaways:

Barney's Farm expands its U.S. operations, including a larger presence in California, to advance breeding and preservation that deliver greater consistency, tighter genetic control, and closer collaboration with U.S. cultivators and retail partners. The company reintroduces foundational legacy strains--Skunk #1, Hindu Kush, Northern Lights, AK-47, White Widow, Amnesia Haze, Master Kush, Afghan Hash Plant, and G13 Haze--adapted for modern cultivation environments. U.S. growers show strong uptake as they prioritize stability, traceability, and reproducibility, with these stabilized genetics providing more predictable yields, consistent phenotype expression, and stronger inputs for breeding and product development.







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About Barney's Farm Genetics

Barney's Farm Genetics ("Barney's Farm") is a globally recognized cannabis seed bank founded in 1986 and headquartered in Amsterdam. With nearly 40 years of experience, the company is known for its award-winning strains, extensive genetic library, and long-standing role in shaping modern cannabis breeding. Barney's Farm serves growers worldwide through a portfolio of premium genetics developed for consistency, performance, and quality.