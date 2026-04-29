Farid Kazakov Releases New Music Video Dedicated To Int'l Dance Day And Memory Of Tamilla Shiraliyeva

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Farid Kazakov has released a new music video in honor of International Dance Day, AzerNEWS reports.

The release also coincides with a significant year in Azerbaijan's ballet world-2026 is dedicated to the anniversary of the legendary Soviet and Azerbaijani ballerina, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, State Prize laureate of the USSR, and recipient of the Order of Glory, Tamilla Shiraliyeva.

The Baku Academy of Choreography has also dedicated its graduation examinations to the memory of the outstanding master, Tamilla Shiraliyeva, honoring her immense contribution to the development of ballet and dance education in Azerbaijan.

One of her notable students, Farid Kazakov, is a well-known Azerbaijani and Russian dancer. He is an absolute champion of the "World Dance Olympiad," a three-time "Best Soloist of Russia," and a recipient of the global international Most Fashionable Awards. He is also a finalist of the international talent show "Central Asia's Got Talent", a two-time laureate of Azerbaijan's national awards, and the holder of the title "Most Talented Dancer of Turkiye" along with Turkiye's national award Türkiye Zirve Ödüller.

Farid Kazakov is a highly qualified educator, ambassador of Azerbaijan and Turkiye in the European Cultural Association, and a graduate of both the Baku Choreography Academy and the Moscow State Institute of Culture.

He is also a multiple Grand Prix winner of international, national, and regional competitions. His achievements have been recognized in the presidential publication of Azerbaijan and the First Vice-President's book "Zirvədəki Azərbaycanlılar" as an outstanding representative of 21st-century Azerbaijani youth.

In his tribute, Farid Kazakov shared emotional words about his mentor:

"Tamilla Khanum was not just a teacher-she was my second mother. The fact that my first mentor was such a legendary figure of the highest international level means a great deal to me. I am a lucky person in my profession, as God gave me the opportunity to work with masters of dance and learn from them."

The new music video was filmed to the song "Memory" by Alim Gasimov. Farid Kazakov expressed his deep admiration for Gasimov's art and emphasized his commitment to promoting Azerbaijani culture and heritage worldwide.