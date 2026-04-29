SOC 2 Audit Firm For Saas Companies Expands Services Across California

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 28, 2026 4:26 am - Decrypt Compliance, a California-based SOC 2 audit firm for SaaS companies, announces expanded audit services to support growing demand for security and trust.

There's a moment most SaaS founders recognize. It usually comes during a late-stage sales call. Everything is going well... until the question lands: "Are you SOC 2 compliant?"

And just like that, momentum slows.

For many teams, compliance isn't the hard part. It's the confusion around it. The timelines. The unclear expectations. The gap between“we're working on it” and“we're certified.”

That gap is where deals stall. Sometimes quietly.

Decrypt Compliance has been working in that gap for years. Now, the firm is expanding its SOC 2 audit services for SaaS companies across California, aiming to make the process clearer, faster, and-honestly-a bit less frustrating.



Where Most SaaS Companies Get Stuck

Early-stage teams often assume SOC 2 is just documentation. A checklist. Something you complete once and move on.

It rarely works that way.

In practice, SOC 2 is about how systems behave over time. It's about consistency. Evidence. And small operational details that either hold up under audit... or don't.



Many companies come in confident. That's normal.

But confidence without validation can be misleading.

Decrypt's approach doesn't start with paperwork. It starts with understanding how a company actually operates-its workflows, its tooling, its people. Because that's where risk lives. Not in templates.

A Different Approach to SOC 2 Audits

Most security audit firms for SaaS follow a familiar pattern. Separate consultants. Separate auditors. Multiple handoffs.

It works. But it's rarely efficient.

Decrypt Compliance takes a different route. One team, from start to finish. The same auditors who guide the preparation also conduct the audit and sign the report.

It sounds simple. It should be simple.

But in this space, it's not common.

This approach helps SaaS companies move faster without cutting corners. Teams understand what's required because they're not navigating conflicting advice from different vendors.

And yes, that matters more than people think.

Why Demand Is Growing in California

California continues to lead in SaaS innovation. From early-stage startups to scaling platforms, the pressure to prove security maturity is increasing.

Enterprise buyers expect it.

Investors look for it.

SOC 2 has become less of a“nice-to-have” and more of a baseline requirement.

What's interesting, though, is how expectations have shifted. Buyers aren't just asking if you have a report. They're asking how you got it. Who audited it. Whether it reflects real operations.

That's where audit quality starts to matter.

Decrypt's expansion is a response to this shift. More companies are looking for audit partners who don't just issue reports-but actually understand SaaS environments.



What This Means for SaaS Teams

For SaaS companies evaluating SOC 2 audit services, the decision isn't just about cost or timeline. It's about alignment.

Does the audit reflect how your company actually works?

Will your team understand the outcome?

Will it help you close deals faster-or just check a box?

These questions don't always have obvious answers.

But they should.

Decrypt Compliance focuses on making the process practical. No unnecessary complexity. No over-engineering controls that don't fit the business.

Just a clear path from where you are today... to a report your customers trust.

Leadership Perspective

“We started Decrypt to fix a problem we kept seeing,” said a company spokesperson.“SaaS teams were doing the work, investing in security, but still struggling to translate that into a credible audit outcome. We wanted to close that gap.”

It's a simple idea. But not an easy one.

Because bridging that gap requires more than technical knowledge. It requires judgment. Context. And sometimes, saying no to unnecessary complexity.

About Decrypt Compliance

Decrypt Compliance is a California-based SOC 2 audit firm focused on B2B SaaS companies. The firm provides SOC 2 audit services for SaaS companies, along with support for ISO standards and other security frameworks.

Founded by experienced auditors with backgrounds in leading technology companies and global firms, Decrypt operates with a single-team model-guiding clients from initial assessment through final certification without handoffs.

The company is based in San Jose, California, and serves SaaS businesses across the United States.