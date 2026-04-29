ASSK Amari Way Uses Rooftop Greenery In Real Estate Projects To Beat Dhaka's Heat And Improve Living

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 28, 2026 5:22 am - ASSK Amari Way Developers Ltd is a top-rated real estate developer in Bangladesh, renowned for delivering premium residential and commercial projects.

As Dhaka enters another intense summer season marked by rising temperatures and prolonged heatwaves, the top real estate company in Dhaka, ASSK Amari Way Developers Ltd., is responding with a design approach focused on comfort and climate resilience. By incorporating rooftop greenery across all its residential projects, the company aims to reduce heat buildup, improve air circulation, and create cooler, more livable environments for the city's residents.

With temperatures continuing to soar during the summer months, urban living in Dhaka has become increasingly challenging. Recognizing this, ASSK Amari integrates landscaped rooftop areas and nature-inspired design elements in every development across key parts of the city, from Aftabnagar to Rampura.

These rooftop environments are designed not only to enhance aesthetics but to actively reduce the impact of Dhaka's extreme summer heat. By introducing vegetation at elevation, these spaces help lower ambient temperatures, improve airflow, and create more comfortable microclimates within the buildings. Residents benefit from cooler surroundings, reduced heat retention, and accessible outdoor areas that encourage relaxation and social interaction, even during peak summer months.

Through prioritizing rooftop greenery across all developments, ASSK Amari Way Developers is taking a practical step toward addressing one of Dhaka's most pressing urban challenges. These thoughtfully designed spaces offer a sense of calm and relief above the city's heat-intensive environment, blending modern apartment living with climate-conscious design.

“Our rooftop greenery is more than a visual feature; it plays a role in how our residents experience comfort during Dhaka's harsh summers,” said the Chairman and Managing Director of ASSK Amari Way Developers Ltd.“We are committed to creating homes that respond to real urban challenges, ensuring that residents can enjoy cooler, more comfortable living conditions throughout the year.”

Beyond individual features, ASSK Amari Way Developers is shaping a more heat-resilient approach to apartment living in Dhaka. With rooftop greenery across its projects, the developer is addressing the everyday discomforts of extreme summer conditions, offering residents a more balanced and livable urban experience, even during sweltering heatwaves.

This approach reflects a broader shift in Dhaka's real estate landscape, where comfort during peak summer months is becoming just as important as location and design. Through its focus on practical, climate-aware solutions, ASSK Amari Way Developers continues to position itself at the forefront of livability-driven urban development.

Contact Information

ASSK Amari Way Developers Ltd.

Phone: 01332560056, 01332560002

Address: House 11/B (1st Floor), Road 130, Gulshan-1, Dhaka-1212, Bangladesh

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